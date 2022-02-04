Editor’s Letter: If you go down to the woods today, you’re sure of a bear surprise

By Maureen McEwan

Dear readers,

A belated happy new year! This is our first edition of 2022 and we’re catching up on all things Kitchissippi.

You may have noticed around the ward that winter is decidedly here to stay.

Given the recent weather in Ottawa, I wouldn’t blame any and all groundhogs for refusing to leave their burrows on Feb. 2.

We hope you are keeping warm this shivery season.

Here’s what’s happening in the February edition:

We caught up with Kezna Dalz and Jaden Slawter about Capital Pride’s celebration of Black History Month. This is the first year that the 2SLGBTQ+ organization is offering a full schedule of programming!

The City of Ottawa has reopened Tom Brown Arena respite centre as a temporary overnight facility for the second winter in a row. Kitchissippi Coun. Jeff Leiper spoke with us about the respite centre and need for these services in the city.

Dennis Van Staalduinen and Judy Lincoln, the executive directors of the Wellington West and Westboro Village BIAs, respectively, took the time to talk about the latest COVID-19 restrictions and how to support local businesses.

Alex Santillán, from Pure Apothecary, spoke with us about the business’ first months in Hintonburg and community building.

David Seba, from Quelque Chose, took time to speak with us about the bakery’s story, Valentine’s Day, and, of course, macarons!

Bottle Works has started operating a monthly bottle drive in Kitchissippi. The initiative collects funds that help disadvantaged kids in the community with employment, vocational skills and social supports. Shlomo Coodin, with Operation Come Home, and Fiona Marrow, from the Westboro Beach Community Association, tell us more.

Local author Brenda Chapman is featured in this month’s Humans of Kitchissippi. Chapman spoke with us about about her writing work, her life in Westboro and her busy family: her daughter is headed off to the Beijing Olympics!

Did you know that rural Westboro was once home to one of the world’s most renowned gun clubs and trap shooting facilities? This month’s Early Days revisits the early 1900s and the history of the St. Hubert’s Gun Club.

And then we’ve got some wonderful, wintry community photos taken in the aftermath of the big Jan. 17 snowstorm.

Finally, have you seen the bears around Kitchissippi? We’re talking about the famous snow bears made by local artist Maggie Glossop, of course. They have been spotted all along the Kichi Sibi Winter Trail the last few years and Glossop shared what inspired her to start making the creatures.

And that’s all the news that’s fit to print.

Stay safe, Kitchissippi!

Like this: Like Loading...