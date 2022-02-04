Elderast has opened on Richmond Road. Kitchissippi Times photo.

Happy 2022, Kitchissippi, and welcome back to the Biz Roundup.

Here are the latest business headlines:

New on the block

Attention waffle fans: Sharpfle Waffle is now open in Hintonburg. The food spot has been up and running at 4-1130 Wellington St. W. since December. Visit the company website at sharpfle-waffle.square.site to check out the menu with all the waffle flavour options.

Elderast has arrived in Kitchissippi! The organic grocery store opened at 95 Richmond Rd. around the new year and offers a variety of products and a delivery service. “Elderast was founded in 2020 with the belief that organic products are not only essential to our well-being, but also help protect the integrity of our environment (including ecosystems) in a sustainable manner,” the company website states. Want to know more about going organic? Visit elderast.com.

Welcome to the neighbourhood, Billyard Insurance Group! The company, an independent insurance brokerage with locations across the country, has opened its doors at 311 Richmond Rd, Suite 300. “The Billyard Insurance Group Westboro has a combined 15 years of industry experience, and is dedicated to working with clients over the phone, through email or in person at our Richmond Road Office,” the business’ website states. So what are you waiting for? Visit thebig.ca/westboro to learn more about the company and services.

On the move

Flamingo Boutique is changing locations. But have no fear: the new spot is just down the road! “And that’s a wrap! Thanks 992 for being a great little location for the past 15 months. We have a lot of work to do moving into our new big store at 980 Wellington St West & we hope to be open there soon,” the company wrote on its Facebook page Jan. 24. Follow the local shop’s social media for more on the opening and the latest Flamingo news.

HEART Season with Wellington WestThe Wellington West BIA’s “HEART Season” has arrived—the BIA is celebrating health, wellness, nutrition and fitness with activities and information this winter. “January and February are HEART Season months in Hintonburg and Wellington Village! And the Wellington West merchants are here to offer you some great information to help you stay healthy through the winter months. New video tips are added weekly!” the BIA states on its website. Follow the BIA’s social media channels to keep up with the latest news!

