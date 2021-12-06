Residents at private senior residences enjoying life again 

Photo courtesy of Amica.

*Article is sponsored.

Amica Senior Lifestyles creates a protective bubble, thanks to robust safety measures

Life is back to normal for Timothy and Elaine, residents at Amica Westboro Park, an Amica Senior Lifestyles residence. Within the residence’s protective bubble, the couple are doing things they enjoy, and COVID-19 seems a world away.

“We’re in a safe environment and keeping active,” says Elaine. “They’re very good about safety rules and we feel well looked after.”

Since moving in a year ago, Elaine and Timothy have enjoyed a full schedule, doing fitness classes in the morning, playing bridge and visiting with their family and grandson. Their children wanted the couple to be closer and enjoy the care and diverse programming that Amica Westboro Park offers.

“I like walking around the outdoor patio and often meet someone for a little gab,” says Elaine. “You make friends here quickly.”

Safer than ever

If you or your loved one is considering Independent Living or Assisted Living at Amica Westboro Park, you may be wondering about safety given COVID-19. Good news: thanks to leading-edge vaccination rates, emergency monitoring, on-site nurses available 24/7 and nutritious meals, senior living at Amica is likely better for your health than living alone at home.

“We’re proud that as of October 2021, 100 per cent of our team members have been vaccinated nationally,” says Andrea Prashad, Amica’s Senior Vice President, Resident Experience and Risk Management.

Since many people confuse senior living residences with long-term care, they’re amazed when they learn what life is like now at Amica.

“Residents are surrounded by peers, not isolated. We take care of meals and provide help where needed, so our residents are free to live life to the fullest,” says Prashad.

Helping seniors stay physically, mentally and socially active

Amica Westboro Park residents are spoiled with activity choices. Upon arrival, residents receive a lifestyle assessment to discover their goals, interests, likes and dislikes, and efforts are made to customize a range of safe excursions and recreational activities on the premises, such as painting, wine-tasting and current events discussions. Residents also decide when and what they want to eat and help develop menus. Tailoring meals, fitness and enriching moments to your tastes is all part of Amica’s holistic approach to supporting your emotional, physical and cognitive health.

Professional care, warmth and service

Amica Westboro Park is well-equipped to accommodate independent seniors as well as those requiring advanced medical care aided by nurses and doctors available on-site.

“At Amica, you can live life on your own terms,” says Prashad. “From medical care to activities, they’re all very personalized, and residents know we can accommodate their needs as they change.”

As for Elaine and Timothy, they’ve felt at home from the moment they arrived.

“People are very friendly here,” says Elaine. “The staff are fabulous, too. They know your name from day one.”

