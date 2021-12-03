Biz Roundup

One of Kitchissippi’s last snowfalls in 2020. Photo by Ellen Bond.

Season’s greetings!

We wish you the best for the holiday season and encourage you to #ShopLocal at our Kitchissippi businesses.

Now, here are the latest headlines:

New to the neighbourhood

At the end of November, Knix opened in Westboro at 369 Richmond Rd. “We are an intimate apparel brand on a mission to inspire all people to live unapologetically free,” Knix’s Facebook page states. This is the international company’s first location in Ottawa. Visit knix.ca to learn more about the business and its products!

Pop-up alert! Wuxly has a location at 436 Richmond Rd. until March. “Hailing from Toronto, we are the innovators of the first animal-free and sustainable parka brand proudly manufactured in Canada,” the business’ website states. If you are looking for a new winter coat, stop by the store or visit wuxly.com to learn more.

Alicja Confections is hosting its grand opening at its new Westboro location (303 Richmond Rd.) on Dec. 4! The international company specializes in chocolate and other confections. “We use classic techniques of chocolate making, but we don’t leave it there. Every chocolate is a new, weird, interesting, funky, delicious flavour you won’t normally find anywhere else,” the company’s website states. To learn more, visit alicjaconfections.com.

BIA holiday events and contests

The Wellington West BIA’s 12 Days of Giving contest is on from Nov.30-Dec.11. “You could WIN a $50 gift card to Wellington West merchants! Every day, for 12 days, we’ll post a video with new 12 Days of Giving lyrics on Facebook. Each video will have a different theme (example: coffee, mittens). Tag a Wellington West theme-related business in the comments on Facebook for where you would like to win a gift card, plus tag a person you’d gift it to. You have 24 hours to enter! The next day we’ll pull a winner from the comments and post the next theme,” the BIA’s website states. To learn more, visit wellingtonwest.ca

The BIA’s #WelliWindows Holiday Display Contest is back this festive season. “We’re lighting up the streets of Hintonburg and Wellington Village. From November 26 to December 14, vote for your favourite holiday window display for the People’s Choice Award! Every vote is automatically entered to win a prize package including 3 gift cards from some of the participating #WelliWindows merchants, as well as random weekly draws for 1 of 4 gift cards,” the BIA’s website states. Visit wellingtonwest.ca to learn more!

The Westboro Village BIA is illuminating the neighbourhood once again with Light Up the Village. Over 27,000 holiday lights and 104 wreaths have been installed. The Renaissance Carolers will be singing at All Saints Anglican Church Courtyard and Winston Square on Fridays (4-6 p.m.) and Sundays (1-4 p.m.) in the weeks leading up to Christmas. The BIA’s #LightUptheVillage annual event series also includes holiday giveaways at local businesses and more. Check out westborovillage.com to read all about it!

