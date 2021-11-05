Editor’s Letter: The facets of healing

By Maureen McEwan

Dear readers,

I hope all is well in your worlds.

Our November edition has a very subtle thread throughout: healing. Whether that was healing through nature, art or community support, I think the theme emerges, but you may have to look for it here and there.

In community news, we start off with a feel-good story: The Parkdale Food Centre (PFC) has launched a grocery store program! We caught up with Heather Bruce, manager of the PFC’s Good Food Grocery Program, about the new spot, Mino’Weesini.

The SJAM Winter Trail has been renamed the Kichi Sibi Winter Trail. We spoke with Dave Adams, manager and groomer of the trail, and Albert Dumont, an Algonquin elder and Ottawa’s Poet Laureate, about the new name and the trail’s importance to the community.

Speaking of new, Laura Reinsborough has taken on the role of CEO and Riverkeeper at local organization Ottawa Riverkeeper. We spoke with Reinsborough about her new job and, of course, the Ottawa River.

Ahead of Remembrance Day, we checked in with Greg Murphy, the Westboro Legion’s new president, and Dave Kirk, who chairs the local Legion’s honours and awards department, to learn about this year’s ceremony and the 2021 Poppy Campaign.

We interviewed Daybreak Housing’s Operations Manager Richard Johnson about the non-profit’s experience during the pandemic and what the organization would like to see in future.

Tops Car Wash on Richmond Road has a new owner after 50 years. We spoke with new owner Vik Dilawri about the business handover.

In the arts section this month, we’ve got a story from the Ottawa Children’s Storytelling Festival on local storyteller, actor and educator Jacqui Du Toit’s upcoming performance. We also caught up with Orange Art Gallery owner Ingrid Hollander about how the business has weathered the pandemic and the gallery’s latest exhibition.

The Goldenrod Community Garden provided an update on the organization’s successful first year in operation!

Westboro resident Brigitte Pellerin spoke with us for this month’s Humans of Kitchissippi feature. Pellerin is a two-time karate world champion and she also published a book recently on her time as an Uber driver.

Early Days tells the story of the Herb & Spice building on Wellington West. Did you know that the history of the building is tied to the end of prohibition and early retail sale of beer in west Ottawa?

Coincidentally, in both school columns this month, our high school columnists decided to interview teachers!

And I’d encourage you to read the Provincial Update for a firsthand account from MPP Harden about the counter protests and community efforts that were organized to support trans youth at Kitchissippi schools in October.

And that’s all the news that’s fit to print.

I wish you a happy end to fall and encourage you to take time for healing.

Stay safe, Kitchissippi.

