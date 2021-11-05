BIZ ROUNDUP

Lauzon Music’s bright new sign on Wellington West. Photo courtesy of Lauzon Music.

Last fall, Mayor Jim Watson proclaimed Nov. 12 to be Business Improvement Area (BIA) Day in Ottawa to honour the work that the organizations do to help the city’s small businesses.

“During the challenges of COVID-19, it is more important than ever to recognize their contributions to Ottawa’s economy and to our community,” a City of Ottawa press release stated Nov. 12, 2020.

Together, the Ottawa Coalition of Business Improvement Areas (OCOBIA) and the 19 Ottawa BIAS represent more than 6,400 businesses that have a workforce of 120,000 employees, according to the city.

Happy second BIA Day this Nov. 12! Thanks to our two Kitchissippi BIAs — Wellington West and Westboro Village — for all that they do.

Now here are some of the latest business headlines:

New in town

Pure Apothecary had its grand opening at 989 Wellington St. W. on Sept. 10! The business offers “Energy Healing, Tarot, Spiritual Awakening tools, Witchcraft, Gifts, Locally made Art,” according to its Facebook page. This is the company’s second location, with the first in Aylmer, Gatineau. Visit pure-apothecary.com to learn more!

Attention, pizza fans. There’s a Pizza Hut moving into 291 Richmond Rd., according to the Westboro BIA. Visit pizzahut.ca to learn more about the international franchise and to check out the menu options.

New look

Lauzon Music has a bright new business sign! The owners of the longtime local business installed the sign late in the summer revamping the exterior look. Stop by the music store at 1345 Wellington St. W. to check out the new signage!

Goodbye to Baker Street Cafe

After 11 years in the neighbourhood, Baker Street Cafe is closing. The business at 385 Richmond Rd. was a popular breakfast spot in the city. Owner George Voulgaris confirmed the news in a Facebook post Oct. 20.

Winter lights in Westboro

The Westboro BIA will be installing and turning on the holiday lights once again in November. Currently, there is no lighting event planned but the BIA is excited to bring the holiday lights and wreaths back to Westboro Village this winter season.

