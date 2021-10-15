Tour 8 stunning renovations virtually

If you’re researching renovators, this is where you need to start

This Westboro whole-home renovation and two-storey addition by Urbacity Design-Build is one of several projects on the virtual 2021 Reno Tour. Photo courtesy of Point3D Commercial Imaging.

By Anita Murray, All Things Home

The transformation of a Westboro home from a tight, inefficient layout to a roomy entertainer’s dream is just one of eight projects to see on an immersive virtual home tour of stunning renovations.

Borrowing from the popular house tour idea, the 2021 Reno Tour showcases fabulous renovations and additions from some of Ottawa’s top renovators, all of whom are members of RenoMark, a program where participating companies are pre-screened and must meet strict guidelines.

Usually a one-day, in-person event, the COVID-19 pandemic forced the tour to go virtual last year, with great success. Now, instead of a one-day blitz, the tour remains online and accessible for the next year, letting you visit from the comfort of your home as often as you want and when it’s convenient for you.

If you’re thinking of renovating, Reno Tour is a great place to start your research. Interactive 3D tours allow you to “walk through” each project, choosing exactly where you want to go, how close you want to zoom in and giving you context for the home’s layout.

The kitchen in the Westboro whole-home renovation and two-storey addition by Urbacity Design-Build. Photo courtesy of Point3D Commercial Imaging.

In the Westboro project, that means you can explore the soaring living room and the greatly expanded kitchen with its roomy walk-in pantry. Upstairs there are three revamped bedrooms, including a cosy master retreat that boasts a double-sided fireplace between the bedroom and ensuite.

The project was done by a newcomer to the Ottawa renovation industry, Urbacity Design-Build, although its principals have been around for years.

“As a newly established company, we are thrilled that the Reno Tour has given us a platform to showcase our skills,” says Greg Simpson, Urbacity’s design manager.

Stops on the tour include descriptions of each of the eight projects, many augmented with details such as before-and-after photos, intro videos and other multimedia labels to enhance your tour.

This year’s projects feature whole-home renovations, additions, energy-efficiency upgrades, innovation, kitchens, bathrooms, a behind-the-walls tour and clever repurposing of existing features and finishes.

The tour, which is organized by the Greater Ottawa Home Builders’ Association as a fundraiser for Habitat for Humanity Greater Ottawa, is now live. There is no charge, but a donation to Habitat is encouraged. You can visit the homes at renotour.ca.

Take a look at the other homes on the tour:

A home on the 2021 Reno Tour in Ottawa. Photo by Gordon King Photography.

1. Photo credit (above): Gordon King Photography

Project: Walkout basement transformation

Renovator: Amsted Design-Build

A home on the 2021 Reno Tour in Ottawa. Photo courtesy of The Conscious Builder.

2. Photo credit (above): The Conscious Builder

Project: Century-home revival, a behind-the-walls look

Renovator: The Conscious Builder

A home on the 2021 Reno Tour in Ottawa. Photo courtesy of ARTium / Just Basements.

3. Photo credit (above): ARTium / Just Basements

Project: Whole-home renovation, from a rental to a family home

Renovator: ARTium Design Build

A home on the 2021 Reno Tour in Ottawa. Photo courtesy of Gordon King Photography.

4. Photo credit (above): Gordon King Photography

Project: “Treehouse” addition / whole-home renovation

Renovator: Amsted Design-Build

A home on the 2021 Reno Tour in Ottawa. Photo courtesy of Gordon King Photography.

5. Photo credit (above): Gordon King Photography

Project: Transformed inside and out, whole-home renovation

Renovator: Lagois Design-Build-Renovate

A home on the 2021 Reno Tour in Ottawa. Photo courtesy of Point3D Commercial Imaging.

6. Photo credit (above) : Point3D Commercial Imaging

Project: Kitchen makeover & thoughtful repurposing

Renovator: Carolyn Munro Design+Build

A home on the 2021 Reno Tour in Ottawa. Photo courtesy of Kevin Belanger Photography.

7. Photo credit (above): Kevin Belanger Photography

Project: Family-friendly remake, whole-home renovation

Renovator: RND Construction

Anita Murray is former Homes Editor of the Ottawa Citizen and co-founder of AllThingsHome.ca, Ottawa’s trusted resource for home buyers and homeowners.

