KARARA: The Indian Takeout – ‘It’s not spicy; It’s just flavourful’

KARARA offers a fine-dining Indian takeout experience with less greasy versions of fan-favourites like Butter Chicken. Photo courtesy of KARARA.

*Article is sponsored

Spice things up this fall with rich, invigorating, aromatic Indian dishes to warm your senses! Taste the difference with KARARA: The Indian Takeout, Westboro — your neighbourhood healthy alternative to traditional Indian takeaway food.

If you have dietary restrictions, such as a gluten-free or vegan diet to accommodate, there are plenty of menu items to choose from. All curries, Tandoori BBQ, soups, rice and Biryani Dishes are gluten-free. If you haven’t already checked out their newest location in Westboro, now’s your chance!

What’s their secret? KARARA offers a fine-dining Indian takeout experience with less greasy versions of fan-favourites, like Vegetable Korma or Butter Chicken, made with locally sourced meat and produce where possible. KARARA uses only the highest quality ingredients and less cream and less sodium. You can have fast, fresh, uplifting Indian comfort food on demand with the click of a button or phone call. With four locations to serve you — including Westboro, Merivale, Barrhaven, Kanata — KARARA has you covered across the city for fast, fresh and healthy cuisine!

For quick meal ideas, try KARARA’s made from scratch Samosas as lighter fare or as an appetizer. Enjoy fresh, pastry-like-dough stuffed pockets with soft, pillowy potatoes, peas, carrots, onion, coriander, ginger, turmeric, cumin served up with housemade Tamarind dipping sauce.

KARARA’s Chana Masala. Photo courtesy of KARARA.

Chill with the Grill Tandoori BBQ! Enjoy classic tandoori-oven smoked dishes for the whole family! Get a full or half-marinated Tandoori Chicken, or for something different, try Shrimp or Marinated White Fish pieces smoked in a tandoor oven. Classic Chicken, Beef or Paneer Tikka is another local favourite you won’t want to miss!

How about farm-raised, grass-fed lamb and goat? With many flavours to choose from, you can enjoy testing new versions of curry, Jalfrezi, Madras, Kadhai, Korma and Vindaloo, to name a few!

KARARA offers an extensive vegetarian menu: from Saag Paneer (cottage cheese cubes with spinach sauce), to Daal Makhani (lentils in creamy, buttery sauce) to Eggplant, Broccoli Masala or Mushroom Masala — there’s no shortage of options!

VEGANs rejoice! KARARA offers a plethora of plant based delicious dishes to choose from such as traditional Chickpea Masala, Vegetable Coconut Curry (vegetables simmered in a rich coconut gravy), Cauliflower Rice, Gobi Aloo (Cauliflower-Potatoes), Bindhi Masala (for OKRA lovers!) sautéed in onion bulbs and spices, and Daal Tadka, protein rich yellow lentils in a fragrant spiced onion tomato sauce.

And don’t miss their specialty: KARARA’s tangy and matured housemade mango pickles, a must have!

Sweet treats include naturally probiotic Mango or Jackfruit Lassis for drinks, Gulab Jamun (delicious milky dumplings), or Ras Malai (flavourful Indian cheesecakes) as a lighter dessert alternative.

Good news: KARARA caters! Ideal for weddings, parties, office lunches, there’s no buffet and no leftovers — just the right amount of good food for the soul!

Visit their full menu online: karara.ca or call (613) 722-3333 to place your order.

You are welcome to ask Chef Pinder Singh questions about food and cooking practicesfrom 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. KARARA is here to serve Westboro and surrounding neighborhoods!

