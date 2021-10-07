Five reasons you should sell your home this fall

Strong pricing, low supply, and high demand are the driving force behind Ottawa’s steady housing market. Photo courtesy of the Susan Chell Team.

*Article is sponsored.

1. House prices are expected to remain strong this fall

Demand for Canadian real estate is on the rise. According to RE/MAX Canada’s blog Canadian Real Estate is at a Critical Juncture, “Canadian real estate is experiencing unprecedented levels of activity, record-high average home prices, and overwhelming demand, regardless of region or home type.”

Our city continues to be a seller’s market. Strong pricing, low supply, and high demand are the driving force behind Ottawa’s steady housing market. Luxury properties are performing exceptionally well, making it a great time to sell this fall.

2. Buyer confidence in the real estate market continues

Consumers looking for new homes in Ottawa are generally willing to pay high average selling prices despite COVID-19’s impact. Not only is pricing healthy, but 56 per cent of consumers remain confident in Canada’s real estate market to buy or sell homes even if the pandemic continues. In lieu of this, we expect fall 2021 to be an even more active real estate season than previous years.

3. Safety and hygiene continues to remain top priority

Our team is committed to the utmost care and attention to COVID-19 health and safety protocols for our clients. We organize both private viewings and virtual showings. All visitors are required to wear masks, with a maximum number of two adults per showing. Our real estate agents manage the opening of doors and cabinets, so contact of surfaces is minimized and hand sanitizer is provided upon entry. Rest assured, plans are in place to make your home viewing safe and manageable.

4. Serious buyers are looking for homes now

Now that kids have returned to school in-person, parents have the chance to focus on finding their next dream home and planning for their family’s future. With so many professionals still working remotely, there’s even more flexibility with schedules for private or virtual home viewings. For example, a lunch hour home viewing is much more appealing for buyers, rather than viewing it after sunset. List your home with confidence knowing that qualified leads are out there, hunting for their next home.

5. Homes show well in the fall and highlight desirable features

The autumn season highlights an emotional aspect of purchasing a home; finding coziness, warmth and ambiance becomes priority when milder temperatures continue in October and throughout parts of November. Things like staging, or refreshing high traffic areas for viewings, become more straight forward. Garden maintenance in the fall is generally more manageable than in the summer months. Showing your home at this time can also highlight views and features that aren’t visible when trees and shrubs have leaves that obstruct views. This time of the year can showcase features like a fireplace and deprioritize an air conditioner’s absence, unlike in the competitive spring buying season.

Are any of these reasons motivating you to sell your home this fall? Schedule your free consultation with the Susan Chell Team today.

Contact their office at 613.563.1717 or mail@susanchell.com.

Like this: Like Loading...