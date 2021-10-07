Community Photos: A fall breeze and turning leaves

In late September, photographer Ellen Bond captured some autumn scenes across the ward of residents at the farmers’ markets, on the trails and at the beach. Enjoy the harvest season!

All photos by Ellen Bond.

Green and red berries are seen on a tree in September on a sunny day
A close up of leaves changing colour on a vine in Westboro
Two people ride on bikes near Westboro Beach on a sunny day with trees in the background
People are seen standing at a farmers' market stand in Hintonburg with apples and apple cider in the background
The side of the Parkdale Market on a sunny day in fall with signs and vendors out
A brightly lit tree with orange and red leaves
Two people sit at a bench and take a break from their bike ride along the Ottawa River

