Wellington Butchery: Homestyle meals made from scratch

says Joel Orlik, owner of Wellington Butchery. Photo courtesy of Wellington Butchery.

*Article is sponsored.

No time to cook? No problem! Did you know Wellington Butchery makes all of their homestyle meals in house, from scratch? With the click of a button, phone call or visit to the shop, you can get restaurant quality meals made with TLC and only the highest quality ingredients available, all freshly prepared in their house kitchen below the newly renovated Wellington West butchershop. The recent expansion now offers a more welcoming, open and spacious shopping experience for its growing clientele. It’s no surprise that Wellington Butchery was recently given a five-star rating on Yelp for their famous Chicken Pot Pie — rated # 1 by Ottawa patrons!

“Our hearty meals are made in house with the same premium meat selection we sell behind the counter,” says Joel Orlik, owner of Wellington Butchery.

“I like to provide our customers with added value in every meal we make. Our portion sizes are substantial, providing great value for money.”

If seeing (or tasting) is believing, just try any one of their scratch-made meat pies! Their meaty Steak and Mushroom, Chunky Chicken Pot Pie or rich-and-satisfying Salmon Pie with fresh herbs (think dill!) with their buttery, flaky pie crusts should fill you to the brim.

Try other local favourites such as their classic and traditional Shepherds Pie, Hearty Bacon Mac & Cheese, Turkey and Bison Chilis, or Cabbage Rolls, to name a few comfort dishes, on their weekly rotating menus. For busier schedules, try Wellington Butchery’s pre-marinated, pre-cooked protein selection of sustainable (Best Aquaculture Practices) salmon and chicken breasts; the perfect partners for paninis, pizzas, pastas and salads.

“Kacy and Dan love to cook! They work really hard to provide good quality meals for our clients. We don’t sell anything we won’t put on our own dinner table at home,” says Orlik, who admits he eats his own prepped meals on a regular basis.

Wellington Butchery conveniently offers the perfect lunch and quick weeknight meal solutions, including more individual portion sizes for a variety of their go-to meals. Check out Wellington Butchery’s extensive menu of affordable meals for those busy back-to-school and fall work schedules. Shop in store, or online for curbside pick-up or delivery.

And remember…

“Life’s too short to eat disappointing food!” says Orlik and the Wellington Butchery Team.

To learn more, visit http://wellingtonbutchery.com

