Welcome back to the Biz Roundup! As always, we’ve caught up with our local BIAs to learn the latest business news.

Here are some of the headlines:

Ribbon cutting

Ombel Salon (300 Richmond Rd.) is set to open in Westboro this fall! Visit ombelsalon.com to learn more or to book hair services starting in October.

On the move

Natural Food Pantry (205 Richmond Rd.) is moving to a larger location in Westboro. “Our team can’t wait to share these updates with you as we set up our new space, and look forward to assisting you with all of your needs at 1960 Scott Street,” the company wrote on Facebook June 18. To learn more, visit naturalfoodpantry.ca/pages/westboro.

New beginnings

Heist Jewellery (343 Richmond Rd.) is moving out of Westboro Village. “It’s time for a new beginning. After ten years in our beautiful location in Westboro, I have made the difficult decision of closing our retail storefront,” the company stated on Instagram Aug. 26. To learn more, visit myheistjewellery.com.

Harvest time

And the Parkdale Market (366 Parkdale Ave.) season is going strong. Did you know that the market is open seven days a week? Visit ottawamarkets.ca to learn more!

