Grand opening: Welcome Wellington West Retirement Community to Hintonburg!

The Wellington West Retirement Community is a nine-story building offering 111 units. Photo courtesy of the Wellington West Retirement Community.

*Article is sponsored

Located at the corner of Parkdale Avenue and Wellington Street West (1166 Wellington St. W.), Signature Retirement Living is ecstatic to finally be welcoming its residents and their families into their brand new space! The Wellington West Retirement Community (WWRC) is expected to open up its front doors officially at the end of this month.

“The Wellington West Retirement Community presents an intimate, boutique-style community designed to create meaningful relationships not only between residents, but with family and team members,” says Linda Meek, WWRC Executive Director.

“Our community offers independence and empowerment in decision-making, peace of mind, a worry-free lifestyle, and a sense of place – not only for those who choose to reside with us but also for their families,” adds Meek. “It is important that each individual who lives with us feels a part of our family. Our intimate setting allows team members to truly get to know each resident and their extended family.”

The meticulously designed nine-story building offers 111 units of Studios, Alcoves, 1 Bedrooms, 1 Bedroom & Dens and 2 Bedroom Independent Living suites as well as an entire floor dedicated to assisted living for residents who require more personal care.

When you enter the building, on the ground floor you will walk into the main welcome lounge, library and theatre/chapel which will be used for a variety of programs including movie nights, spiritual gatherings, lectures and travelogue sessions. WWRC is sure to keep its residents engaged everyday. Its in-house ClubFit program is supported by a saltwater swimming pool, along with a large fitness and stretching alcove — all designed to keep residents healthy and active all year long.

As you arrive on the second floor, you will enter the main dining room as well with a private dining area for residents to enjoy meals in a private space with their family and friends. The breakfast bistro, with a bar/lounge area, is not just for breakfast, but is also available for casual gatherings like snacks, beverages, activities and resident meet ups throughout the day.

Additionally, there’s an activity room with an adjoining potting/planting room for specialized activities such as cooking classes, horticultural clubs, knitting clubs — just to name a few. Lastly, WWRC conveniently offers two storeys of underground parking which is ideal for those messy rain-soaked and winter days.

NOW BOOKING TOURS! The Wellington West Retirement Community presentation center is officially now open, offering virtual and in person tours of the facility. Book your personal tour with Courtney and Claudia today!

To learn more, visit wellingtonwestretirement.com

