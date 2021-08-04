Editor’s Letter

Renaming and reckoning with history

By Maureen McEwan

Dear readers,

I hope that all is well in your worlds.

I’ll begin in an obvious place: the cover story.

Earlier this summer, Ottawa city council voted in favour of renaming the former Prince of Wales Bridge to Chief William Commanda Bridge. Commanda served as chief of the Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg First Nation from 1951 to 1970, and was a well-known Algonquin elder for many years. The bridge, an interprovincial crossing, will see a $22.5 million revitalization as well. But enough from me: Check out Charlie Senack’s coverage of the story.

A general note: I can almost guarantee more Kitchissippi Times stories like this one as we continue to reckon with our histories and as our city’s reconciliation efforts unfold.

So stay tuned.

Here’s what else is happening in the August edition:

Capital Pride is commemorating the 50th anniversary of the We Demand Rally that took place at parliament on Aug. 28, 1971. The theme of Capital Pride 2021 is “We Still Demand.” Bradley Turcotte spoke with Executive Director Osmel B. Guerra Maynes and Chairperson Geneviève Colverson about this year’s Pride events and the work that still needs to be done in the community.

The Westboro Beach Community Association (WBCA) is concerned that the maples planted for Canada 150 are dying. Charlie Senack caught up with the WBCA and the City of Ottawa to learn more about the trees.

At the start of July, the Feline Café Foundation made a financial call for help on social media, and community generosity prevailed. The local rescue was able to stay afloat and continue to help cats and kittens. Read Matt Horwood’s interview with Katherine Clements from the Feline Café Foundation to learn more.

Alvin Tsang spoke with Heather Lacey, executive director of ABLE2, about the upcoming fetal alcohol spectrum disorder (FASD) Awareness Walk and fundraising the organization did during the pandemic.

Don Butler spoke with Charlie Senack for this month’s Humans of Kitchissippi feature. The longtime journalist tells us about his fiction novel and what he enjoys about Kitchissippi.

This spring, Laundry Land announced it would be closing its doors permanently in Westboro. In Early Days, Dave Allston looks at the 121-year history of the Churchill Avenue building and its time as a church, gem store, laundromat and more.

At the end of June, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities Catherine McKenna announced that she would not be running again in Ottawa Centre in the next election. I encourage you to read this month’s Federal Update to learn more about the MP’s decision.

Finally, the Retirement Living section is back! Read the latest news from the Churchill Seniors Centre and a feature story on local business Tea & Toast.

And that’s all the news that’s fit to print.

Enjoy every bit of summer and stay safe, Kitchissippi.

