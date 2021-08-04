Hello and welcome back to the Biz Roundup!

Now Open

Bailey Nelson opened at 375 Richmond Rd. in Westboro earlier this summer. Looking for new eyeglasses? Visit the eye-care and eyewear company’s website at baileynelson.com/pages/richmond-road

Welcome to Wellington West, Suzie Blue! The jewellery, clothing and home decor store is now open for business at 986 Wellington St. W. The company’s products are all “handmade by talented artisans in Bali,” according to its Facebook page. Visit suziebluecanada.ca to learn more.

At the end of June, Marina Hair and Beauty Salon opened its doors at 1278 Wellington St. W. If it’s been a while since your last haircut, stop by or visit Marina Hair and Beauty Salon on Facebook to learn more about their services!

Hintonburger is back! If you’ve been craving one of their famous burgers, stop by the Parkdale Market (366 Parkdale Ave.) this summer or check out their menus on Facebook (@hintonburger).

Attention paw-lease: Kayla’s Dog Grooming is now open at 1207 Wellington St. W. To learn more about the business and team, visit kaylasdoggrooming.ca

Revelle Bridal moved from its location on Wellington West to 285 Richmond Rd. in July. Check out the local bridal shop’s new spot!

How long has it been since your last dentist visit? Don’t worry, you’re in luck! W Dental Studio has opened at 270 Richmond Rd. To book an appointment, visit wdentalstudio.com

Coming soon

Love Your Body Fitness is moving in at 100 Richmond Rd. Stay tuned for opening details and check out their website loveyourbodyfitness.ca to learn more.

With Ontario in Step 3 of the reopening plan, we’ve been glad to see our neighbours out and about shopping at local businesses more and more.

