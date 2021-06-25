BIZ ROUNDUP

Happy summer, Kitchissippi! We’ve checked in with our neighbourhood BIAs to learn about the latest business news.

Here are some of the headlines:

Openings

Wedel – Touch of Europe opened its doors on May 21. Unfortunately, it was vandalized shortly after. We spoke with owner Justyna Borowska about the incident and how the business is bouncing back (you can read the story in this edition). The business is a grocery store, deli and bakery offering “a curated collection of European products, catering, and daily hot lunches,” according to its Facebook page. Westboro is its second location in the city.

Welcome to the neighbourhood, Mario Uomo! The business will open in Westboro as soon as COVID-19 restrictions allow. On its Facebook page, the company is described as “Ottawa’s premier men’s clothing store. Unique with modern fashions, European textures, and quality service to match.” To learn more, visit mariouomo.com

Moving

Life Therapies is set to move from 1276 Wellington St. W. down the road to Westboro by May 31. The new space is located at #205-307C Richmond Rd. There’s also an accessible “satellite clinic” on Churchill Ave. N. (only 850 metres away). Visit lifetherapies.ca to learn more.

Kitchenalia is expanding! The company is moving from 274 Richmond Rd. to a larger space at 313 Richmond Rd. in Westboro (previously Mrs. Tiggy Winkle’s). The new spot is scheduled to be open by mid-June. To learn more, visit kitchenalia.ca

Revelle Bridal is moving from its location at 1281B Wellington St. W. to a new spot in Westboro. The company expects to open its doors in July. Visit revellebridal.com to learn more.

Coming soon

Stay tuned for these businesses to open in Kitchissippi!

The Hollander Gastropub is opening soon at 65A Holland Ave. Visit hollandgastropub.com to view the menu.

Westboro Subs opened its doors at 1262 Wellington St. W. in late May.

Another cannabis retailer is landing in Kitchissippi: True North Cannabis Co. is renovating a space at 1262 1/2 Wellington St. W. Visit tncc.ca to learn more.

Art alert: Sphere Gallery and Cafe will be opening soon at 9 Hamilton Ave. N.

The Momo Spot will open soon at 79 Holland Ave. Visit iwantmomos.com to learn more about the culinary spot and its Nepalese food.

Farewells

Lemon Grass Thai has left its space at 1055 Somerset St. W.

