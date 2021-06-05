W Dental Studio: A luxurious dental experience

*Article is sponsored.

Had enough of those cold and uncomfortable visits at the dental office?

What if you were able to receive efficient, high-quality dental care in a clinic brimming with spa-like energy? Imagine having your dental procedure performed while relaxing in a soothing massage chair or catching up on your latest binge-worthy series on a state-of-the-art TV.

That’s the kind of luxurious treatment you can expect from Westboro’s new W Dental Studio at 270 Richmond Rd. The studio is located around the corner from Batter Up Bakery, right beside Kitchenalia (formerly Design First) and is on track to open in June 2021.

Once again, the friendly dentist duo of Dr. Susan Daftary and Dr. Firas Al Khalili are teaming-up to offer a truly unique and elevated dental experience right in the heart of Westboro Village.

“Our goal is to offer the best dental care in an environment that puts you instantly at ease,” says Firas and Susan.

The husband-wife duo have run a well-respected clinic in Kanata, Terry Fox Dental Centre, for over a decade. With distinguished credentials and a long list of glowing reviews, the couple is sure to be warmly received by the Kitchissippi community.

Their newest Richmond Road location offers four levels of freshly renovated minimalist decor. It provides a clean and nurturing environment, with calming aesthetics, and offers plenty of natural light to soothe. It feels much more like a boutique spa experience, and less like a long trip to the dentist.

You can also customize your dental experience and choose from an à la carte “Comfort Menu.” W Dental Studio offers hot towels, heated dental chairs, neck pillows, weighted blankets and wireless noise-cancelling earphones to enjoy Netflix, Disney+ and Spotify during dental procedures. Caregivers are also invited to take a break and enjoy a quiet coffee or tea as they wait.

The studio also boasts state-of-the-art technologies including medical-grade air purification systems in each enclosed treatment room, digital x-rays, as well as laser and transillumination diagnostic instruments.

W Dental Studio plans to be actively engaged in Westboro Village once the doors open this summer.

“We’re keen on getting involved in the community and collaborating with local businesses.”

To book your first appointment when doors open, please contact Dr. Firas Al Khalili and Dr. Susan Daftary at 613-564-3300, info@wdentalstudio.com, or drop by in-person to see the new space when the doors open at 270 Richmond Rd.

