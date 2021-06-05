Osgoode Properties: A family-run business on Wellington West since 1982

*Article is sponsored.

Contemplating a move? Need a change of scenery? Perhaps it’s time to downsize? Or maybe you’re considering switching over from ownership to rentership status for flexibility purposes when travelling resumes?

Consider Osgoode Properties as an option first! The company’s headquarters is located at 1284 Wellington St. W., right in the Kitchissippi community, and has been providing high quality rental homes in Ottawa and Gatineau for 40 years!

As a local family owned business they are committed to the investment and growth of our community! They are proud to support local initiatives including the SJAM Winter Trail, CHEO, United Way, Distress Centre, Youville.

How did Osgoode Properties get started?

Osgoode Properties has humble beginnings, it was opened to manage a small number of properties in Ottawa. Since then it has grown to include over 6,000 homes, in 23 quality residential communities across Ottawa, Gatineau, Kingston, Edmonton and Calgary.

They are best known for:

Excellent customer service

Exceptionally well maintained buildings

Caring and friendly on-site staff at every building including live-in superintendents

Community anywhere you want to live in Ottawa-Gatineau

Certified Rental Buildings

Proximity to outdoor amenities: Many Osgoode Properties buildings are close to outdoor spaces, like the SJAM trail in Kitchissippi, which has been beneficial during the pandemic as Canadians look to spend more time outdoors locally.

“At Osgoode Properties, we are a family-run business. We own all our properties, and we know that who we are responsible to first: our residents. We understand we are providing people homes, and that for our residents choosing a home is a big life decision. We are humbled by that responsibility and we take it very seriously,” Jessica Greenberg said. “That includes things like responding to service orders within 24 business hours, being part of the Certified Rental Building program, addressing all construction needs to keep our buildings and our residents safe, upgrading our lobbies and common areas as they need to be upgraded, calling our residents to check in and see how they are doing proactively.”

Osgoode Properties is not only impeccably retained, but the company insists on putting people first. How do they achieve that? By showing love and appreciation towards residents at their properties and staff who work hard to ensure quick, responsive communication and attention to all residential inquiries.

Visit Osgoode’s Apartments for Rent online and find your new home today!

Fun Fact: The owners of Osgoode Properties are long time Kitchissippi residents, in fact, a 4th generation of the family is growing up here right now!

