Summer has arrived, Kitchissippi!

At the end of May, photographer Ellen Bond took pictures across the ward as residents (and ducks and geese!) enjoyed the warm weather.

All photos by Ellen Bond.

Locals enjoy some time riverside in May. Photo by Ellen Bond. A goose relaxes in the park. Photo by Ellen Bond. Green, green and more green! Photo by Ellen Bond. Ducks enjoying their day in the park. Photo by Ellen Bond. Locals enjoy one of the many pathways in the neighbourhood. Photo by Ellen Bond. Warmer weather has arrived, Kitchissippi. Photo by Ellen Bond. Down by the water in Westboro. Photo by Ellen Bond. Thanks to all our pandemic frontline workers! Photo by Ellen Bond.

