Westboro Villager: Shop OUR Village

After more than a year of struggling through various lock downs, shutdowns and stay at home orders, the retailers in Westboro Village are persevering. They are persevering, and they need your continued support.

Despite the changing regulations and restrictions, each retailer has adapted to ensure that you can continue to shop safely. This includes online shopping, virtual in-store shopping, and personal, private appointments. These commitments by business owners to your safety will allow you to shop local for Mother’s Day, pick up some new spring items for your home, and continue to support the community in the Village after a long, difficult time.

For May we are celebrating our local retailers with a virtual Shop the Village! The business owners in Westboro Village love what they do and miss seeing you in their stores, so we invite you to shop locally for the moms in your life, for your family and for yourself!

We will be highlighting a number of our retailers during the month long Shop the Village and you can win gift cards to your favourite Westboro Village retailer.

Find all the details at westborovillage.com/shopthevillage

