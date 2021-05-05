Braumeister Bierhalle to bring a taste of Europe to Hintonburg

Article is spondored.

An authentic cultural experience can soon be enjoyed closer to home!

One of the most iconic and pleasurable pastimes in Austria and Germany is visiting a bierhalle, where people of all ages and backgrounds can mingle in a comfortable, friendly environment while enjoying good food and drink. The opening this spring of Braumeister Bierhalle in Hintonburg is sure to prove satisfying for those craving an authentic cultural experience closer to home.

Braumeister Brewing was founded in Carleton Place in 2018 by Ottawa-born Rohit Gupta and his father Ravi Gupta. Rohit was inspired by his fond memories of the incredible community spirit he found in the beer halls and outdoor beer gardens of Austria and Germany while working there as a teacher.

“Having a bierhalle in Ottawa was always part of our business plan; we’ve spent the last two and a half years creating awareness by generating a loyal following at our Carleton Place brewery and taproom as well as by making deliveries throughout the region. It’s immensely satisfying to see how the company has developed and grown and it’s very exciting to achieve this expansion goal within just a few years,” says Rohit.

Braumeister Bierhalle’s interior capacity will be about 80, with room for about 75 more on the patio which will serve as one of Ottawa’s largest beer gardens.

“We wanted our Bierhalle to be centrally-located and easily accessible by foot, bicycle and transit. When we discovered this new building at the corner of Stirling and Scott in Hintonburg close to the LRT and the Ottawa River pathway network, we knew we’d found our spot,” he said.

“We love the positive feel of the community and the impressive way this area has been revitalized over the last decade or so. Because our goal is to be the kind of place that is accessible and comfortable, we are confident that opening Braumeister Bierhalle in such a welcoming and eclectic neighbourhood is going to be a terrific fit,” he adds.

Unlike some large European bierhalle that offer just one style of beer, Braumeister’s impressive strengths in the brewing department will be on full display. As Rohit explains, educating consumers on the many different types and flavour profiles of beer that can be considered authentic to Germany’s rich brewing heritage is one of the things he enjoys most about his work.

“We have expanded our portfolio and are now able to offer lots of appealing options to suit virtually any palate,” he confirms.

True to the bierhalle experience, Braumeister will also offer delicious food to accompany its brews. In partnership with Carleton Place’s Bistro Polo, renowned for its exceptional Polish-inspired fare, the kitchen at the Bierhalle will serve up house-made pierogis, cabbage rolls, sandwiches, sausages, meatballs and more. The Bierhalle will be open for lunch and dinner seven days a week, closing during the late evening.

The decor at Braumeister Bierhalle will reflect all the best elements of these cherished, comfortable gathering places including lots of wood and soft elements. An impressive mural created by a local artist covers one wall, featuring a rendering of the Untersberg Mountain which is part of the company logo.

A family-friendly spot without loud music or multiple blaring screens, the Bierhalle is designed to appeal to everyone from young professionals to seniors.

“We believe it’s going to be the kind of place where you will feel welcomed as soon as you walk in the door. We hope people will spend as little or as much time as they like and everyone will get along and enjoy each other’s company,” notes Rohit. “Bierhalle are community hubs and we think Ottawa is really ready for this concept. As part of our efforts to showcase German culture, we are looking forward to running special events like Oktoberfest.”

Braumeister is recognized in Carleton Place for its tremendous community spirit and Rohit says the company is eager to participate in additional charitable endeavours in Hintonburg, as a way of thanking those who support them.

“Our overriding goal has been to create a space where people can feel transported to a place they remember from their travels, or to offer a taste of what an authentic beer hall would feel like should they venture to Europe,” says Rohit. “I am really looking forward to watching people’s reactions when they visit and experience an evocative reminder of or happy introduction to a genuine bierhalle atmosphere.”

To learn more, including the Bierhalle’s opening date, please visit braumeister.ca.

