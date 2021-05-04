Thinking about downsizing? You’ve picked a ‘good time’!

Article is sponsored.

Do you often feel overwhelmed by the maintenance of your home? Are you currently spending more time managing it than enjoying it? Whether you are retiring, have more space than you need, or want less upkeep, downsizing could be the right option for you. The best time to downsize is in a seller’s market which is happening right now!

“Downsizing offers an opportunity to release some capital, improve your quality of life with less maintenance, and potentially decrease monthly expenses,” explains Susan Chell, Broker, who has been working in the Kitchissippi area for over 30 years. “It can be a daunting task to downsize but it can free up more time to see friends and family, learn new hobbies, and enjoy some of the equity released from your home,” she adds. As a result, you can enjoy an overall better lifestyle for you and your family!

Things to consider before downsizing:

Are you wanting a lifestyle change?

Are you planning to buy another home or will you be renting?

Do you want to minimize yard space for less outdoor maintenance?

Will you be able to bring all your furniture and/or belongings with you to your next home? If not, maybe you have adult children moving into their own places that could use some pieces.

When we can travel again, do you plan on travelling frequently? Will you want to simply ‘lock the door and go’?

Do you need space for guests when family and friends come to visit?

Are you moving for mobility reasons? For example, do you need to be on one level with accessibility features such as elevators and entrance ramps?

Whether you’ve been thinking about downsizing for a while or the notion just crossed your mind, it is always a good idea to entertain all of your options before you start the hunt and embark on the purging process.

Rest assured, the Susan Chell Team is here to help. Take advantage of their all-encompassing real estate services and over 50 years of combined experience. “We have helped many clients with this process and have assisted them with their decision of whether to stay in their existing home or move to another type of home that makes more sense for them,” said Patti Brown, Broker, with the Susan Chell Team.

If you are looking for a different style of house or a condominium, the team can show you several properties to help you determine your criteria. All of this can be coordinated with the sale of your current home to make the process as smooth as possible.

Please contact the Susan Chell Team for more information.

Office 613.563.1717

Email: mail@susanchell.com

RE/MAX Hallmark Realty Group

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...