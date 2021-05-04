Realtors Kelly & Kerry offer local advice from local experience

Article is sponsored.

Thinking of moving, but want to stay local? Team Kelly & Kerry know Kitchissippi like the back of their hand! If you have an extensive list of questions, look no further for the answers. Seek expert advice from local realtors who live in the area and think of them as your friendly neighbourhood go-to team for everything Kitchissippi!

“Kitchissippi has been very good to us. The majority of our business has become word of mouth referrals,” said Kelly Ebbs.

Kelly spent her adult life in McKellar Park, while her business partner, Kerry Millican, has lived in Hintonburg since 2008, having moved there from Highland Park. Both haved lived and worked in the Kitchissippi region for over 25 years, with their Royal LePage office located at 384 Richmond Rd. in the heart of Westboro Village.

What is the advantage of a hands-on locally-based team that will guide you every step of the way?

Aside from their warm and comforting approach, the team offers practical advice from firsthand experience. Kelly’s three children (now teens and young adults) grew up playing at Kitchissippi playgrounds and graduated from a handful of schools in the area.

“I am more than familiar with Dovercourt community extra curricular programs, classes and workshops. I’m also very aware of all regional zoning restrictions and limitations,” she said.

In Kitchissippi, Kerry has had a number of different real estate roles and knows the “local factors” to consider.

“I have personally been a tenant, landlord, buyer and seller multiple times. Whether it’s a condo, townhouse, semi, single or a multi-unit dwelling, I can help you to consider the current local factors that will help you make an informed decision, so that you’re assured of the right fit for you,” said Kerry.

It’s no surprise that Team Kelly & Kerry have remained in the top one per cent of the Royal LePage sales force nationally for many years (2013-present)!

“Professional, responsive, valuable and quality” real estate services are how several satisfied clients describe Team Kelly & Kerry in their glowing Google reviews.

“We have both bought and sold a home with Kelly and on both sides of the experience she made us feel supported and confident. Working with Kelly made what could have been a stressful process very smooth. When trying to find a home, she listened to our priorities and found us the perfect spot. When selling our house, she had interested buyers ready to go. Her knowledge of Ottawa real-estate and her connections in the area are incredibly valuable,” wrote Jessica S.

“As first time home buyers Kerry was absolutely amazing to work with. She was incredibly knowledgeable, always responsive and really attentive to everything we were looking for, particularly as our housing needs changed as a result of the pandemic. We always felt like we were a top priority every step of the way, from the first viewing to closing. Thanks to Kerry we were able to find a great space in our perfect location — I would highly recommend Kelly & Kerry,” wrote Kristen A.

Visit kellyandkerry.com and connect with the team today!

