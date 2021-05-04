Editor’s Letter: Write to us, Kitchissippi!

By Maureen McEwan

Dear readers,

I hope that this letter finds you well.

And instead of just hoping month-to-month, I’d love to hear from you: How are you doing?

We’re always looking to connect more with our neighbours and cover a diverse range of stories in our community, despite the ongoing isolation that we’re all facing.

If you’ve got a strong opinion on something happening in Kitchissippi, why not write a letter to the editor on it?

Do you know of a virtual event or physically distant activity that is happening, like a fundraiser or a demonstration, that we could cover for a story? Send an email our way.

Or if you know a neighbour who may be a great person to interview for our Humans of Kitchissippi feature, tag us on social media.

We couldn’t do this work without you, so we want to hear from you. Please feel free to write to us about any and all things Kitchissippi.

Now, to the May edition:

In community news, we’ve got an eclectic mix of stories this month.

A proposed development for an embassy row has resulted in community backlash. Alvin Tsang caught up with the Mechanicsville Community Association (MCA), Coun. Jeff Leiper and the NCC to learn more about where things stand.

After 68 years in Westboro, the Granite Curling Club is moving due to a number of financial pressures and structural concerns. Matthew Horwood spoke with Greg Mathieu, chair of the club’s redevelopment committee, about the decision to relocate.

In mid-May 2020, Judy Lincoln took over the leadership of the Westboro Village BIA. Charlie Senack interviewed the executive director to hear about year one in the role.

Have you heard of Ancoura? Alvin Tsang spoke with the local non-profit organization about their work supporting persons living with mental illness and how that has been impacted by the pandemic.

Last month, 18-year-old Owen Hollingsworth hosted a cooking workshop that had over 40 families participate. The workshop helped raise funds for the Parkdale Food Centre. Charlie Senack interviewed Owen on the heartwarming school project.

The Ottawa Kitten Rescue recently organized a bottle drive to help vulnerable pregnant cats and newborn kittens. The group was created in the summer and has helped hundreds of animals to date. Alvin Tsang tells us the story.

And we’ve got an article from the West End Studio Tour team. To celebrate the quarter-century arts event, the team has added a surprise, bonus spring tour.

Dave Allston did a deep dive into research on the first Jewish residents in Kitchissippi. Early Days takes us back to 1903 and explores the experiences of those first families.

For Humans of Kitchissippi, we caught up with Scottie Irving on how he became a musician, working from home during the pandemic and life in Hintonburg.

And our Kitchissippi Homes section focuses on outdoor spaces this month and how to make the most of them this season.

And that’s all the news that’s fit to print.

Many thanks to Alvin Tsang who spent time with Kitchissippi Times this spring on an internship. We wish him all the best in his journalistic endeavours!

Stay safe and stay healthy, Kitchissippi.

…And what are you waiting for? Write to us already!

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...