Biz Roundup

With Kitchissippi businesses weathering another COVID-19 shutdown, we’d like to start this month’s roundup by encouraging everyone to shop and support local. To learn more about our local businesses, visit wellingtonwest.ca and westborovillage.com.

As always, we’ve checked in with our neighbourhood BIAs to learn about the latest business news. Here are some of the headlines:

Ribbon-cutting

Welcome to the neighbourhood, LeSuq! The company has opened a third location in Ottawa at 395 Parkdale Ave. “Taken from the word souq (traditional form of marketplace in the middle east), LeSuq brings the flavour and energy of the marketplace to Ottawa and beyond! Anything from specialty food to beautiful art pieces are on display,” the website states. Visit lesuq.ca to learn more.

Love pierogis? You’re not alone. National restaurant chain Loaded Pierogi has opened a location at 1202 Wellington St. W. “All plates start with a base of traditional potato & onion pierogi, cooked either crispy or classic, your choice. But that’s where tradition ends and loaded innovation begins…” the company’s Facebook page states. To learn about menus and more, visit loadedpierogi.com

Chop Shop has opened its doors at 1087 Wellington St. W. (previously the Bar Laurel space). The restaurant is owned by the team that runs three popular food spots in Ottawa: El Camino, Shelby Burger and Giulia. They are combining those tasty menus “under one roof” at Chop Shop. Check out @eatchopshop on social media!

In April, The Aesthetic Lounge opened at 1109 Wellington St. W. “At The Aesthetic Lounge we help our clients see the beauty within themselves. Our clients can expect only the finest state-of the art technologies and most current cosmetic, non-surgical enhancement procedures and treatments,” the company’s Facebook page states. Visit theaestheticlounge.ca to learn more.

Vital Point Massage Clinic has opened at Unit 2-372 Piccadilly Ave. The business offers massage therapy, acupuncture and active release technique. “We are a group of health care practitioners that would like to introduce you to a new way of thinking about your health and guide you towards it.” To learn more, check out vitalpointclinic.com

We hinted at this last month, but it’s official: Unplug Cannabis Co. is now open at 261 Richmond Rd., making it the first cannabis retailer in Westboro Village. To learn more, visit unplugcannabis.com

Renos and reopenings

The doors at Wellington Butchery (1333 Wellington St. W.) are open again! The business had a short spring closure for a renovation. Visit wellingtonbutchery.com to learn more about current food products.

Farewell

Both Panash Dry Cleaning & Laundry and The Hair Committee are closing their doors in Wellington West.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...