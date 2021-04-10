Refresh your home inside and out with Randall’s

This article is sponsored.

Taking on a home improvement project this spring? Here’s the first place you’ll want to visit as you make your plans: Randall’s Home Improvement and Design Specialists!

The family-owned business has been helping locals decorate their residential and commercial spaces since 1948 — generations of customers have walked through the 555 Bank St. doors.

“We pride ourselves on our service, advice and experience because that’s why our customers return again and again,” said Marc Pilon, owner and operator.

Randall’s can help you with paints, stains, epoxies, window treatments, designer wallpapers and upholstery fabrics, granite and quartz countertops, kitchen/bath knobs and pulls, flooring, lighting, interior decorating — you name it. Their team of specialists is ready to help you achieve your home decorating goals within your budget.

“You can refresh your entire house inside and out,” said Pilon.

If you want a quick way to increase the value of your home, paint is a great option.

“Using high quality paint is an effective way both to improve the value of your home and to increase the pleasure that you derive from living in it,” Pilon said. “Plus, with almost Zero VOC (volatile organic compound) products, you can more safely paint inside year round.”

Randall’s offers a large selection of interior and exterior paints, stains, primers and top coats. The specialists have carefully selected specific brands, like ultra-premium C2, Sansin, PPG, Sico Proluxe, Saman, Vermont Natural Coatings, and Old Masters, for their exceptional quality and high performance. Customers can choose environmentally friendly options and have limitless colour choices. A well-known fact: Randall’s is the go-to place in Ottawa for colour matching. Their paint colour specialists can even match to a colour swatch of your favourite fabric!

With wallpaper trending, Randall’s offers the widest selection of wallpaper in Ottawa, including popular brands like Odyssey, York, Brewster, William Morris, Maxwell, and their newest brand, Gallerie, from England.

Thinking of revamping your garage or basement flooring? Randall’s has a beautiful selection of flooring materials available, like durable epoxy coatings, various hardwood options, luxury vinyl and stone product composites.

Or maybe you’ve dreamed about automated window coverings? To complete your smart home, Randall’s has the biggest selection of automated blinds. Proper window coverings can help insulate your home from light, sound and weather.

Randall’s is the largest independent Hunter Douglas dealer in the city, offering a wide array of signature blinds, shutters and drapery. They also carry three other Canadian brands providing a variety of price points, offer FREE in-home or in-store consultations and guarantee the fit.

The team, including in-house interior decorators, is there to give friendly advice on all of their products.

“We want people to achieve a great result and to deliver that, we can help people get organized, select the best products and, importantly, understand what they need to do to prepare for success,” said Pilon.

As an Ottawa-based company, Randall’s prides itself on supporting Canadian products and workers.

All the Randall’s-branded paint brushes, rollers and trays are Canadian-made. The company also recently added Shopify, an Ottawa-based e-commerce platform, to their website for customers.

“We’ve changed our buying in the last couple of years to try and source more Canadian-made products — as many as possible,” Pilon said. “If they are available, we try to buy Canadian-made.”

Visit randalls.ca to learn more!

