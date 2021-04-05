Editor’s Letter: Year two – Marking pandemic anniversaries

By Maureen McEwan

Dear readers,

It’s the fourth month of the year, the third wave of the pandemic, the second COVID-19 spring and the first time I’m really beginning to lose track of the days.

I hope that you are all staying safe, staying healthy and staying on top of your calendars.

The April edition looks at a number of pandemic anniversaries and timelines: the day COVID-19 was declared a pandemic; the day Ontario declared its first state of emergency and resulting lockdowns; and the day Ottawa tragically marked its first COVID-19 death.

In community news, Charlie Senack connected with a few local faith leaders ahead of spring religious holidays and observances to hear how they are feeling about the second year of the pandemic.

In an interview with the Parkdale Food Centre, Alvin Tsang heard about the organization’s last 12 months. Good news alert: Did you know that the PFC’s Cooking for a Cause program distributed over 115,650 meals last year?

Charlie Senack spoke with the City of Ottawa about the evolution of the Tom Brown Arena from hockey arena, to daytime respite centre, to overnight shelter. The last months, city staff have also changed their roles significantly to meet the needs of Ottawa citizens.

It was a long road, but The SconeWitch has officially opened its location in Westboro. Matthew Horwood spoke with owner Heather Matthews on the business’ journey.

Alvin Tsang caught up with architect Rosalind J. Hill about her initiative Walkable Ottawa that was launched last May.

For Humans of Kitchissippi, Rebecca Clark-Kipfer spent some time chatting with us. The Hintonburg local is a special education teacher who runs a slow-fashion Instagram account.

Coach Karlis Bouse submitted a feel-good sports story on the efforts made by local youth athletes to keep their Ultimate Frisbee going through all seasons of the pandemic.

In a letter to the editor, Max Finkelstein sent in a collection of bright photos from their family’s latest sugaring-off season at Red Squirrel Cottage. Max talks about the maple syrup magic that happens and why he and his wife Connie believe there should be more urban sugar bushes.

At the turn of the 20th century, Tunney’s Pasture was home to the Ottawa Stock Yards and Abattoir Company. In Early Days, Dave Allston walks us through the vivid, short-lived history of the local slaughterhouse.

And our former Homes & Condos section has been revamped. Kitchissippi Times will be running “Homes” as a new section in spring (April and May editions) and fall (September and October editions). Check out the new section on pages 23-36!

And that’s all the news that’s fit to print.

Happy spring, Kitchissippi, and stay hopeful.

