Editor’s Letter: International Women’s Day and celebrating local female leadership

By Maureen McEwan

Dear readers,

As always, I hope that this letter finds you well during these strange times. Spring and brighter days are on the way.

This month, we mark the 110th International Women’s Day. The day recognizes the political, cultural, economic and social achievements of women and advocates for gender parity globally. Throughout the paper, you’ll find a few recent stories on some powerful women and girls from our community and their achievements.

So here’s what’s happening in local news:

Kristen Atkinson, owner of Mint Hair Salon in Hintonburg, has opened ApartMint, a second salon across the street that offers hair and cancer care services. Atkinson shared her own story as a cancer survivor and why she was inspired to open the supportive space.

After 50 years, the owners of Romeo’s Garage & Body Shop are retiring and closing the shop down. We caught up with Genuia and Romeo Donatucci to say farewell to the local mechanic business.

The Royal received an anonymous donation of $1.5 million. The funding will go towards mental health research, including research focusing on the mental and physical impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on healthcare workers.

After nine months missing from home, a black and white cat named “Scott” was returned safely to his owners through the help of a determined and caring Hintonburg couple.

In the Giving section, we hear about eight-year-old Charlotte Kwavnick’s efforts to raise money and gather donations for the Tom Brown Arena Respite Centre.

Ottawa Centre MPP Joel Harden has been selected as the NDP candidate for the next provincial election. We caught up with the MPP to hear more on the news.

To commemorate International Women’s Day (March 8), we spoke with Ottawa Centre MP Catherine McKenna about the day and what it means to her.

Did you know that the 160-acre Beechwood Cemetery in Vanier was nearly established in Westboro? Early Days takes us back to the 1872 decision that could have changed the face of Richmond Road forever.

For this month’s Humans of Kitchissippi feature, Eryn O’Neill took the time to share more about her story as a Westboro resident and local artist.

In our school columns, Notre Dame tells us all about their successful Black History Month events and Nepean High School hosts a Q&A with Algonquin Anishinaabe author Karen McBride about her latest novel.

Through a letter to the editor, we learned that Goldenrod Community Garden project is moving ahead in Kitchissippi.

And we’ve got some bright community photos of the SJAM Winter Trail. If you haven’t taken a stroll, ski or sled yet this year, we encourage you to get outside and enjoy our local greenspaces.

That’s all the news that’s fit to print.

Happy March and happy International Women’s Day to you all.

Stay safe, Kitchissippi.

