Welcome back to the Biz Roundup. We’ve caught up with our neighbourhood BIAs to learn about the latest business news in Kitchissippi.

Ribbon cutting

Welcome to the neighbourhood, Uppliva Sauna and Steam! The new business at 1140 Wellington St. W. (Suite C100) opened on Feb. 24 for registered massage therapy treatments. With current COVID-19 restrictions, not all services are being offered just yet. To learn more, visit uppliva.ca.

Core Integrity: Movement & Pilates has opened its doors in Westboro at 307C Richmond Rd. (Suite 203). The business is “a studio offering one-on-one contemporary Pilates instruction including conditioning, restorative, and post-rehabilitative exercises that focus on building a more balanced musculature,” its Facebook page states. Visit core-integrity.ca to learn more.

On the move

Great Escape Outfitters has moved into 97 Holland Ave. in Wellington Village. The outdoor and adventure travel outfitter was previously in Westboro.

On Feb. 20, The Foolish Chicken said goodbye to Wellington Village. The business moved from 79 Holland Ave. to a new location on Preston Street which is set to open later this spring.

A Curated Nest has moved, but don’t worry, it is a short commute. The business is now in a larger store at 1112 Wellington St. W., next door to its old location.

At the end of February, Flamingo Boutique closed its 233 Armstrong St. location, but they have welcomed customers at their new spot at 992 Wellington St. W. for months.

Pop-up news

Attention, bacon, egg and cheese (BEC) fans: The staff at Lexington Smokehouse & Bar (344 Richmond Rd.) are now running a breakfast sandwich pop-up on weekends. Check out the menu at the pop-up’s Instagram page at welovebec.

Remembering Carl

Kitchissippi Times was saddened to hear the recent news of Anthony “Carl” Spano’s passing — we offer our condolences to his family and friends.

Carl was a longtime Hintonburg resident and local business owner. In December 2015, he took the time to speak with Kitchissippi Times about “Crazy Carl’s,” his antiques and collectibles business that ran in Hintonburg (233 Armstrong St.), and his pride in his work and the community. We’re grateful to Carl for sharing his story with us.

The full article by Dave Allston (“You’ll never know what you’ll find at Crazy Carl’s”) can be found at kitchissippi.com.

The Ottawa Citizen obituary can be found at ottawacitizen.remembering.ca.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...