BIZ ROUNDUP

Cheers to the first roundup of 2021! As always, we’ve caught up with our neighbourhood BIAs to learn about the latest business news in Kitchissippi. Here are some of the headlines.

New kids on the block

KARARA The Indian Takeout has just arrived in Westboro at 356 Richmond Rd. The company opened its first store in 2009 and there are now several locations across the city. KARARA’s goal is to “make food to enjoy with family at home, show that Indian food served in takeout style without having a ‘fast-food’ touch,” according to its website. So what are you waiting for? Check out this new location locally!

We heard rumours in the spring but it has finally happened: SconeWitch landed in Westboro at 393 Winston Ave. at the end of January. This is the fourth location that Ottawa’s “local scone shop” has opened. Due to the provincial restrictions, SconeWitch is currently offering takeout scones, sandwiches, salads and beverages.

At the end of 2020, Pokoloko and Cloud Forest Coffee teamed up for a holiday pop-up in Westboro Village. Great news: They’ve decided to call 339 Richmond Rd. home! To read more on the story, check out the KT feature on pages 26-27.

New year, new brand

Soshal Group has been rebranded as Craft&Crew. The Westboro business (421 Richmond Rd.) is shifting away from marketing services and focussing more on its digital services. For more on the story, check out the Ottawa Business Journal’s recent interview with founder Dave Hale.

Stand by

PranaShanti Yoga’s grand opening at its new location (950 Gladstone Ave.) was postponed due to the provincial stay-at-home order. The company offers a “full-service yoga, health, and wellness centre,” according to its Facebook page. Services are being offered virtually and have been adapted to COVID-19 protocols, so check out the company website to learn more.

Saying goodbye

Bar Laurel, The Pho Shack, Mr. Smoke and Wild Child Coffee Project are moving out of the Kitchissippi neighbourhood.

