Finding the right balance at Abbeyfield House Ottawa

This article is sponsored by Dovercourt Recreation Centre.

Abbeyfield House Ottawa offers senior living with affordable accommodations at 425 Parkdale Ave. in the thriving neighbourhood of Wellington West. Situated in one of the city’s historic homes, Abbeyfield House Ottawa provides a balance between privacy and companionship, security and independence.

Abbeyfield Houses are part of a global network with locations all around the world. Their mission is to help seniors maintain an active lifestyle that cultivates independent living. But Abbeyfield House Ottawa not only offers affordable housing for seniors, but also meaningful volunteer opportunities that promote a genuine sense of community.

What is it like to be a resident at Abbeyfield House Ottawa?

“Our residents are active in the community, as well as in the home,” said Communications Director of Abbeyfield House Kimberly Thomas. “They share space and companionship during difficult times of isolation. They really do support each other through change, and provide a sense of belonging to one another.”

Many residents have been lifelong Kitchissippi community members.

“Choosing to stay in the community you live essentially maintains your social contacts, from the church your children were baptized in, to the favourite family restaurant — it’s important that our residents feel connected.”

What kind of amenities does Abbeyfield House Ottawa offer?

“We offer plenty of spacious rooms, permitting residents to furnish their own units. This allows for more self-expression, and residents may adjust the room decor exactly to their liking. The rooms are ample sized too — there is sufficient space for a sitting area,” Thomas said.

Each of the 10 suites includes private washroom facilities with accessible showers and each room features a ‘large bay window with ample natural light,’ Thomas added.

Abbeyfield House is fully accessible with an elevator that services all three floors. There is laundry, internet and parking available on site. The common areas include smart TVs and a piano for community entertainment, as well as spaces to craft and to exercise.

For dining, there is a “help yourself breakfast bar” and lunch and dinner are served daily.

“Our cook specializes in comfort food and happy bellies! With meals provided seven days a week and an always open snack bar, you will always find a good bite to eat!” Thomas said.

How does Abbeyfield House Ottawa offer affordable living?

“We are a registered charity, and purely not-for-profit organization. This keeps our costs to a minimum,” Thomas said. “Costs covered by the monthly stipend include all costs associated with utilities, food and rent.”

All programs are run by volunteers but there are a few staff members (an administrator, a manager, cooks and cleaners). Thomas added that the volunteer board of directors is responsible for “the maintenance, upkeep and promotion of the house.” Other volunteers take on a variety of roles, like cooking, supporting intergenerational learning and helping maintain the urban wildlife garden and historic building.

“A century old house requires a lot of attention, and our volunteer team is dedicated to making Abbeyfield House Ottawa look beautiful,” Thomas said.

Looking to learn more about Abbeyfield House Ottawa? The team can be reached by phone (613) 729- 4817 or email residency@abbeyfieldottawa.ca.

