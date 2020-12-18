Perfect Gift 2020: Support and shop local!

The Perfect Gift is back and better than ever!

Our 100 per cent local holiday gift guide helps the community to support Kitchissippi businesses during the holiday season. If you are looking for a great holiday gift, look no further.

Flamingo Boutique: Best Stocking Stuffers In Town

Fun Beer Themed Bauble & Socks! Christmas cheer? I thought you said “Christmas beer”! A great gift for your beer loving relative. $14.95. Photo courtesy of Flamingo Boutique. Gingerbread House Soy Candle! Sweet and warm with a ginger kick, combining warm vanilla and spices for a homemade, fresh from the oven gingerbread scent. $14.95. Photo courtesy of Flamingo Boutique. Boys Don’t Stink Soap! Don’t be a pig! This bar of extra savage exfoliating Shea butter and oatmeal soap will keep them smelling more like a human and less like a wildebeest. $11.95. Photo courtesy of Flamingo Boutique.

Flamingo Boutique is a family run business in the heart of Hintonburg, Ottawa. Flamingo Boutique began in May 2018, with the goal of being the place for you to find affordable, unique and fun products as we believe that you should be able to find the perfect gift at a great price! Since then, we have loved meeting many customers and becoming a part of the Parkdale Corner community.

Our products range from punny greetings cards and flamingo fart candles to decorative wooden carvings and linen clothing. We also have a range of ethically sourced, handmade products from Bali, including a line of stunning fashion jewelry and clothing, which is curated and designed by Flamingo Boutique owner, Jo Arbuthnot, on her yearly trips to Bali. We also sell themed gift boxes that make perfect gifts for friends and family and can be delivered right to their door.

We know that shopping for a thoughtful gift can be stressful and we aim to make it as fun and easy as possible for you. With our vast variety of products, we truly believe that we have something for almost anyone! Our main goal is to ensure that any experience you have with Flamingo Boutique, whether online or in-store, is enjoyable and personal!

Shop local at https://flamingoboutique.ca/

Lot 7: Unique Gifts

Prints On Canvas! Prints on canvas depicting quirky creatures, beloved pets and holiday scenes. Photo courtesy of Lot 7. Brush Bottle Trees! These delicate brush bottle trees will add just the right amount of sparkle to any home. Photo courtesy of Lot 7. Wool Blankets! High quality, environmentally friendly wool blankets by Klippan are at the top of our holiday wish list. Photo courtesy of Lot 7.

At Lot 7 you’ll find a carefully curated selection of home furnishings, unique and eclectic art work, gifts and collectibles.

BobbiJo’s eye for beautiful and one of a kind treasures is the foundation for Lot 7’s success. Since June 2017, this little shop has continued to grow a loyal customer base through personal referrals and followers on Instagram (lot7ottawa).

A visit to Lot 7 will leave you feeling inspired to create your own space that is a reflection of your personal style.

Drop in today, say hi to BobbiJo or Angela and support a locally owned small business.

Shop local at https://lot7.ca/

Maker House: Buy Canadian

Sling-Puck Hockey Game! Who will be the fastest? The goal is to pass all your pucks through the hatch before your opponent gets theirs through the hatch. It’s an extremely fun gamily game with just the right mix of strategy and luck involved! Perfect for those long winter nights. Find it in our 2020 Wish Book! Photo courtesy of Maker House. 2021 Calendars! Welcome a fresh start in 2021 with talented Canadian artists. Adam Young is a well-known Newfoundland painter of start colourful landscapes and architecture. We have a beautiful calendar of his artworks and also Kari Lehr who paints vivid wild bears and other realistic animals from her studio on Vancouver Island. Finally, Amelie Legault illustrates whimsical animals riding bikes, and now her 2021 calendar is full of animals talking on the phone. Photo courtesy of Maker House.

Stocking Stuffers! We sell dozens of DIY Craft Kits including this popular House Hippo Sewing Kit made in Nova Scotia. Find countless unique soaps and body products made locally, like the famous “Lump of Coal” by Mansoap in Gatineau (supplies always limited). Enjoy out selection of delicious gourmet foods like this Ginger Creamed Honey by Heritage Bee Co. made in Mulmar, Ontario. Photo courtesy of Maker House. Stocking Stuffers! We sell dozens of DIY Craft Kits including this popular House Hippo Sewing Kit made in Nova Scotia. Find countless unique soaps and body products made locally, like the famous “Lump of Coal” by Mansoap in Gatineau (supplies always limited). Enjoy out selection of delicious gourmet foods like this Ginger Creamed Honey by Heritage Bee Co. made in Mulmar, Ontario. Photo courtesy of Maker House. Stocking Stuffers! We sell dozens of DIY Craft Kits including this popular House Hippo Sewing Kit made in Nova Scotia. Find countless unique soaps and body products made locally, like the famous “Lump of Coal” by Mansoap in Gatineau (supplies always limited). Enjoy out selection of delicious gourmet foods like this Ginger Creamed Honey by Heritage Bee Co. made in Mulmar, Ontario. Photo courtesy of Maker House.

Maker House is a curated collection of goods from over 200 Canadian makers, approximately half are in the National Capital Region. The store in Hintonburg showcases furniture, homewares, artwork and gifts. Most items have a practical purpose, whether it’s natural soaps and candles, chocolates or whiskey barrel-aged maple syrup. They have a huge selection of DIY kits for the crafty people in your life. Near the store is a 3000 sq.ft. woodshop where they make custom furniture to suit customer’s needs.

Maker House wants to help customers know the story of their stuff, by helping them know about the makers and process behind their products. The website includes a ‘Meet the Makers’ section with profiles, and customers can buy easily online with in-store pickup, local delivery, or shipping across North America. The company also raises money for charity with each sale through their Craft Change program, donating around $100,000 and counting since Maker House opened 5-years ago as a pop-up shop. In pre-COVID times they would host events in the store regularly to animate the large space, including DIY workshops and cocktail tastings or craft beer nights.

Shop local at https://makerhouse.com/

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...