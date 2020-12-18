Perfect Gift 2020: Support and shop local!

The Perfect Gift is back and better than ever!
Our 100 per cent local holiday gift guide helps the community to support Kitchissippi businesses during the holiday season. If you are looking for a great holiday gift, look no further.
Flamingo Boutique: Best Stocking Stuffers In Town
Flamingo Boutique is a family run business in the heart of Hintonburg, Ottawa. Flamingo Boutique began in May 2018, with the goal of being the place for you to find affordable, unique and fun products as we believe that you should be able to find the perfect gift at a great price! Since then, we have loved meeting many customers and becoming a part of the Parkdale Corner community.
Our products range from punny greetings cards and flamingo fart candles to decorative wooden carvings and linen clothing. We also have a range of ethically sourced, handmade products from Bali, including a line of stunning fashion jewelry and clothing, which is curated and designed by Flamingo Boutique owner, Jo Arbuthnot, on her yearly trips to Bali. We also sell themed gift boxes that make perfect gifts for friends and family and can be delivered right to their door.
We know that shopping for a thoughtful gift can be stressful and we aim to make it as fun and easy as possible for you. With our vast variety of products, we truly believe that we have something for almost anyone! Our main goal is to ensure that any experience you have with Flamingo Boutique, whether online or in-store, is enjoyable and personal!
Shop local at https://flamingoboutique.ca/
Lot 7: Unique Gifts
At Lot 7 you’ll find a carefully curated selection of home furnishings, unique and eclectic art work, gifts and collectibles.
BobbiJo’s eye for beautiful and one of a kind treasures is the foundation for Lot 7’s success. Since June 2017, this little shop has continued to grow a loyal customer base through personal referrals and followers on Instagram (lot7ottawa).
A visit to Lot 7 will leave you feeling inspired to create your own space that is a reflection of your personal style.
Drop in today, say hi to BobbiJo or Angela and support a locally owned small business.
Shop local at https://lot7.ca/
Maker House: Buy Canadian
Maker House is a curated collection of goods from over 200 Canadian makers, approximately half are in the National Capital Region. The store in Hintonburg showcases furniture, homewares, artwork and gifts. Most items have a practical purpose, whether it’s natural soaps and candles, chocolates or whiskey barrel-aged maple syrup. They have a huge selection of DIY kits for the crafty people in your life. Near the store is a 3000 sq.ft. woodshop where they make custom furniture to suit customer’s needs.
Maker House wants to help customers know the story of their stuff, by helping them know about the makers and process behind their products. The website includes a ‘Meet the Makers’ section with profiles, and customers can buy easily online with in-store pickup, local delivery, or shipping across North America. The company also raises money for charity with each sale through their Craft Change program, donating around $100,000 and counting since Maker House opened 5-years ago as a pop-up shop. In pre-COVID times they would host events in the store regularly to animate the large space, including DIY workshops and cocktail tastings or craft beer nights.
