Respite centre opens and the city reviews winter road maintenance 

Submitted by Jeff Leiper, Kitchissippi Ward councillor

We made it to December, Kitchissippi! I know that this year has been incredibly challenging for many of you. I want to once again commend everyone for pulling together to support local businesses, helping your neighbours and continuing to build community. Read on for some end-of-year updates from the ward and the city.

The Tom Brown Respite Centre opened on Nov. 2 and I’m pleased to see it’s being well used by the community. The centre operates Monday-Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., and offers showers and washroom access; a place to rest and keep warm during the day; and essential items such as towels, toiletries, food, clothing, crisis intervention and referrals to other care services for our most vulnerable residents. If you’re interested in welcoming our neighbours and supporting the centre, donations are now being accepted for the centre’s most-needed items. This includes new underwear; long johns; socks and toiletries, such as deodorant and shaving cream; among other needs, like gently used winter gear. Please email tombrownrespite@ottawa.ca or call 613-809-1731 to inquire about donations and to book a drop off time. Thank you in advance for your generosity.

In November, I worked with the other urban councillors to send an open letter to landlords and real estate agents in the city regarding the pressures we’re seeing on local street parking. Our offices receive a high volume of calls from new residents who are seeking our help finding parking, and we typically cannot help them. The city provides parking for things like shopping and supporting commercial activity, visiting family and friends and accommodating tradespeople and caregivers, but it doesn’t provide for private vehicle storage. We called on realtors and landlords to be transparent about the parking options for prospective tenants and homebuyers. You can read more about that on kitchissippiward.ca.

Winter is here and with it comes the launch of the Winter Maintenance Quality Standards Review! The city launched this review on Nov. 17 and will collect feedback from diverse stakeholders and the general public to recommend changes to improve the winter maintenance of residential roads, pedestrian walkways, and cycling and multi-use pathways. Proposed changes will be brought to council in early 2021, aiming to implement the new standards next fall. To learn more and to give your input, head to engage.ottawa.ca/wmqs.

In closing, I want to remind everyone to continue to follow the recommendations of Ottawa Public Health to reduce the spread of COVID-19. You can find the most current information at ottawapublichealth.ca. Thank you for your continued patience as we all work through this together. I’m wishing everyone in Kitchissippi a safe end to the year and a happy holiday season.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...