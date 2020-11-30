Editor’s Letter: Season’s greetings — We’re muddling through somehow

By Maureen McEwan

To close this memorable year out, we’ve got an uplifting edition for you, readers.

This month’s stories highlight how our neighbours care for one another, how resilient our frontline workers and local businesses have been and how our community celebrates the little things. We hope the paper brings you a bit of joy.

If you are looking for a festive, feel-good story, we caught up with the owner of Tinseltown Christmas Emporium, Audy Czigler. The store is having one of its best years yet as Ottawa locals look to boost their holiday cheer despite COVID-19’s gloom.

The SJAM winter trail is heading into its fifth year! We spoke with Dave Adams, head groomer, to talk about what’s in store for the season and why winter urban pathways are becoming a trend.

We caught up with Ottawa West Community Support to hear how the organization has taken their services “on the road” to ensure they can continue to help seniors across the region.

A recent break-in left Les Moulins La Fayette needing thousands of dollars in repairs. With the help of the community, the Hintonburg bakery was able to bounce back. We spoke with co-owner Veda Rajole to hear more on the story.

Happy Goat Coffee is launching its four LRT shop locations, including Tunney’s Pasture. We heard from Henry Assad, president and CEO, on the new coffee spots for commuters.

Attention, sports fans! Batter Up Bakery has opened up shop in Westboro. We spoke with owner Jamie-Lynn Pokrzywka about her custom bakery and how clients are making moments “extra special” during 2020.

This month’s community snapshots feature our local winter wonderland! Check out our photos from one of the season’s first snowfalls in the ward.

Early Days takes us to Christmastime in 1880s Hintonburg. The feature paints a vivid picture of the holidays for the early settlers, from what gifts they were buying to the snow conditions.

Humans of Kitchissippi connects us with local Tina Le Moine. Tina shares her story with us — from her life in Berlin to her life now in Wellington West (where she loves to walk everywhere!).

Parkdale Food Centre (PFC) Executive Director Karen Secord shares the lessons she learned from her kind and generous Maritime grandparents and the ”neighbour-to-neighbour” philosophy at the PFC.

Finally, we caught up with our local politicians, school trustee and high school columnists to hear the year-end news and reviews.

A very happy December to you. If you observe any winter holidays or religious traditions, all the best.

And I leave you with a quotation: the lyrics from “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” written by Hugh Martin and Ralph Blane in 1943, and originally performed by the one and only Judy Garland in the musical Meet Me in St. Louis:

“Someday soon we all will be together

If the fates allow

Until then, we’ll have to muddle through somehow

So have yourself a merry little Christmas now”

Stay safe, stay warm and see you next year, readers.

