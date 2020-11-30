Community photos: Let it snow!

Winter is here, Kitchissippi!

In late November, photographer Ellen Bond captured one of the first snowfalls of the season in Wellington West and Westboro.

We encourage you to go for a walk in our local winter wonderland to enjoy the twinkling lights, smiling snowmen and holiday cheer!

All photos by Ellen Bond.

One of the first snows in Westboro for 2020. Photo by Ellen Bond. Holiday lights! Photo by Ellen Bond. A snowman smiles from a snowy lawn in Kitchissippi. Photo by Ellen Bond. A snowy street in Kitchissippi during the season’s first snowfall. Photo by Ellen Bond. Twinkling lights in the trees and a festive message in Kitchissippi. The Wellington West BIA signs seen during the first snowfall of the season. Photo by Ellen Bond.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...