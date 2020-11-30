It’s winter! Welcome back to the Biz Roundup.

We celebrated the first Business Improvement Area (BIA) Day municipally back on Nov. 12. According to the City of Ottawa, there are 19 BIAs representing over 6,400 local businesses. A belated thanks to our two Kitchissippi BIAs — Wellington West and Westboro Village — for all that they do.

Now, to the latest news:

NEW LOCATION

Flamingo Boutique has opened at 992 Wellington St. W. The store offers jewellery, clothing, gifts and more. The store’s other location is at 233A Armstrong St. in Kitchissippi. There are two local spots to shop right now!

KEEPING UP WITH POP UPS

Pokoloko and Cloud Forest Coffee have joined forces to run a two-month pop up retail shop in Westboro! According to its Facebook page, Cloud Forest Coffee imports “organic, direct-trade coffee from the Intag region of Ecuador.” And as a company, Pokoloko is a “curated, ethical source of quality, fair trade products from around the globe,” its Facebook page states. The pop up runs from Oct. 31 to Dec. 31 and it is located at 339 Richmond Rd. (formerly David’s Tea). Look no further for a holiday source for fair trade coffee, clothing, housewares, textiles and more!

The Social Market Pop Up Store is now open at 989 Wellington St. W. The online marketplace was launched by the owners of Thirteen: A Social Enterprise (13:ASE) and works in partnership with the Parkdale Food Centre. 13:ASE is a “spice company that creates African spice mixes and develops recipes to share with our clients,” according to the market’s website. You’ll find spices, sauces, chocolate, coffee, jewellery and more in this seasonal catalogue. The pop up runs until Dec. 31, so check it out this month!

RE-OPENED FOR THE SEASON

Parkdale Market has re-opened! Local vendors will be selling Christmas trees, wreaths and other holiday decor until Dec. 24.

Happy holidays to our Kitchissippi businesses and BIAs!

