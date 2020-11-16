Wellington West Retirement Community offers vibrant senior living in Hintonburg

This article is sponsored by Wellington West Retirement Community.

A new and vibrant retirement community is on the rise in Wellington West, right in the heart of one of Ottawa’s most charming neighbourhoods, and historical villages, also known as Hintonburg!

The Wellington West Retirement Community — located at the corner of Wellington Street and Parkdale Avenue — puts a worry-free senior-living community at the core of it all.

“[Just] steps away from eclectic boutiques and restaurants, residents and families can take comfort in having access to hospitals, clinics and churches nearby,” said Executive Director Linda Meek.

Opening soon, the boutique retirement community holds 111 suites and is offering special features, including gourmet kitchens with granite counter tops, walk in closets, balconies and state of the art finishing touches for that extra wow-factor! There’s also the option of having washers and dryers in-suite. It is designed to help make meaningful relationships with not only residents, but their family and support systems as well in this tight-knit community.

“Our welcoming, intimate setting allows for not only our team members to truly get to know our residents but their extended families as well,” Meek added.

The Wellington West Retirement Community is equipped with two floors of recreational and dining space, with independent living including alcoves. One bedroom, one bedroom with den in-suite and two bedroom options are available.

“Our third floor studios on our assisted living floor allows you to age in place gracefully,” Meek said. “Our health and wellness team is dedicated to building a customized care plan that meets the unique individual needs or our future residents.”

This all-inclusive retirement community will pamper you in every way! Nothing says dining elegance quite like being welcomed and personally escorted to your table by the gracious dining room Maître D. From the white linen tablecloths, to the fresh and delicious meals prepared by the Red Seal Chef, every meal of the day is a full-flavour dining experience.

“Our open style dining room seating encourages new friends and interesting conversations,” Meek added.

After an active morning participating in recreational activities such as yoga, Zumba or any other ClubFit programs, you can relax with a bridge game, afternoon tea or a wine and cheese pairing in the lounge. For theatre buffs and book worms, there will be a tranquil area to retreat to as well.

“There is something for everyone,” Meek said.

Meek has 15 years experience as executive director in retirement communities around Ottawa. She understands the importance of welcoming residents into the community, as though they are coming into her own home.

“It is very important that each community member who lives with us, feels as though they are a part of our family,” she said.

Meek is known for not only the excellent work she does within her retirement communities, but is also known for her efforts in surrounding the communities they’re established in. She served as vice president of regional affairs for the Ontario Retirement Home Association board of directors. She has previously advocated senior concerns to the board from all over Ontario. Over the past 15 years, Linda has worked with, and volunteered her time for, senior-centric causes, and remains a strong educator for the organization.

Staff members at the Wellington West Retirement Community are being hand selected for their passion and compassion Meek said.

“We want to attract and keep warm, friendly [staff] who really want to make a difference in people’s lives,” Meek said. “Seniors can age-in-place knowing they have access to qualified caring staff to make every day as comfortable and healthful as possible.”

“Our community offers independence and empowerment in decision-making, peace of mind, and a worry-free lifestyle, not only for those who choose to reside with us, but also for their families,” she added.

Meek acknowledged that making the transition to retirement living is a very personal decision for seniors.

“For those that are feeling isolated, being challenged by the day-to-day maintenance of a long-time home, or have lost a loved one, it becomes an important part of a healthy independent lifestyle. That’s where we can help,” she said. “You can make a decision you won’t regret.”

It’s fun, it’s vibrant, it’s urban chic. It’s one big family — The Community looks forward to seeing you!

The Wellington West Retirement Community presentation centre is now open, with move-ins scheduled for 2021.

