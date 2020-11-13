School community, business partners collaborate to improve Broadview’s yard

This article is sponsored.

Broadview Avenue P.S. Parent Council has galvanized the parent and business community to enhance their school yard. Now more than ever, school yards are doubling as classrooms and gymnasiums. Parent Council is working hard to help create safe outdoor learning environments where students can play and be active all year. With Ottawa’s long winters, the Parent Council focused its fundraising goals on all season play structures and enhancements to the school yard.

A special thank you to the following Broadview families and community members who generously contributed a significant amount towards improving the school yard for students and children the community:

Anonymous Family

Dr. Karen Fung

Gosbee Family

Graham Family

Kubacki-Powadiuk Family

Jennifer Tuthill and Charles Ng

Westminster Presbyterian Church in Westboro

A special thank you to the following Broadview families and community members who generously contributed a significant amount towards improving the school yard for students and children the community:

Anonymous Family

Dr. Karen Fung

Gosbee Family

Graham Family

Kubacki-Powadiuk Family

Jennifer Tuthill and Charles Ng

Westminster Presbyterian Church in Westboro

The above community partners will be thanked for their contribution by having their company sign on the school fence. Displayed on the high traffic corner of Dovercourt and Broadview, participating companies are supporting the Westboro community while simultaneously highlighting their company with a key facet of their target market. If your company is interested in contributing to the Broadview Yard Campaign, please email broadviewfundraisingteam@gmail.com

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...