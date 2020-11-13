Damn Fine Prints Canada: Drawing inspiration from vintage Canada

This article is sponsored by Damn Fine Prints Canada.

Need to spruce up your space this fall and winter? Add a bit of nostalgia to your home and office, and reminisce about the good old days in “Oh, Canada” all season long!

Damn Fine Prints Canada is a small local business offering a wide range of retro-inspired Canadian-culture themed artwork that will instantly transform your home office, living room, bathroom, kitchen and dining room. Take a walk down memory lane with affordable, local art made right here in the heart of Kitchissippi.

“All of our artwork is designed in our home, located in Westboro,” said Damn Fine Prints Canada owner and local artist Michael Moir.

“I’m a huge history buff and love depicting significant Canadian landmarks and landscapes. I draw inspiration from vintage travel posters and I often use 1930s and 40s colour palettes,” he added. “Since my wife Wendy and I have lived and travelled across Canada, our prints are like a scrapbook of our interests and experiences.”

The local art studio has something for just about every era you can think of in modern Canadian history, including classic Ottawa Acorn street signs from the 1950s, like Rideau St, Elgin St and Somerset St. Find something for that special someone who’s hard to buy for and make their day, eh!

Damn Fine Prints Canada has you covered for unique, affordable gift ideas for loved ones near and far with online purchasing through damnfineprints.ca, with Canada-wide shipping available. They create prints, postcards and stickers of Canadian culture, cities, landmarks and landscapes like the Aberdeen Pavilion in Ottawa, or cottage-country favourite regions like Bobcaygeon in Kawartha Lakes or Algonquin Park (a best seller!).

“The best part of what we do is seeing people’s reactions to our work,” Moir said. “We have personal connections to most of the sites we depict, and we love hearing how the images resonate with our customers as well.

Damn Fine Prints Canada also gives back to local organizations through its sales.

“Our business has a strong community component,” Moir said. “Last December, we gave a portion of our sales to the Parkdale Food Centre and we donate 25 per cent of every sale of our new Algonquin canoe print to the Wabano Centre.”

How can you help this small business in 2020 and beyond? Shop local!

You can find Damn Fine Prints Canada on Etsy — use the OTTAWAPICKUP code to avoid shipping fees when purchasing locally for pick up — or at damnfineprints.ca. You can also find Damn Fine Prints Canada at local retailers such as The Village Quire in Westboro and Makerhouse in Hintonburg.

