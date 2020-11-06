Microcosm: Kitchissippi

This artwork by Kitchissippi artist Maura Doyle is being published as part of the City of Ottawa’s Public Art Program Microcosm.

“During this unprecedented time, the world is connecting more than ever, communities are forming in solidarity and around special interests all over the globe,” the City of Ottawa stated in a press release on July 31. “In response to this, the City of Ottawa’s Public Art Program is launching Microcosm this summer, as part of their COVID-19 pivot initiatives designed to meet the needs of the community and to support local professional artists. Microcosm supports the local creative community by engaging artists to produce work in their respective wards. 23 artist projects will be presented in non-traditional spaces for art across the city.”

To learn more about the project, follow @publicartottawa and hashtags #microcosm #publicartottawa #artpublicottawa on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram or visit ottawa.ca.

