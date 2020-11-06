Editor’s Letter: Remembering to ‘turn on the light’

Dear readers,

I sincerely hope that this letter finds you well. May your spirits stay high, even throughout this difficult second wave.

No news here: November can be a solemn month. The days are shorter and the season turns sharply toward winter. As I write, Ottawa is experiencing its first snowfall since spring.

Emotionally, the month can be reflective and serious. Annually, we commemorate National Aboriginal Veterans Day on Nov. 8 and Remembrance Day on Nov. 11 to honour those who have served throughout our history.

On that note, this month’s Humans of Kitchissippi features Ramzy Galil, a full time member of the Canadian military and a medical frontline worker. We’ve provided an update on the Westboro Legion’s Remembrance Day ceremonies and campaigns. And we spoke with veteran Randy Turner about his newly-opened martial arts business in Westboro.

There is a story on the acquittal of Const. Daniel Montsion in connection to Abdirahman Abdi’s death in 2016 and the community’s strong response to the verdict.

Noor Food Market has opened in Kitchissippi and the owners shared their 2020 journey with us — from launching Operation Ramzieh to setting up shop along Richmond Road.

We caught up with the team at non-profit Work and Volunteer Experience (WAVE) Ottawa to hear how they’ve adapted during the pandemic.

There’s a lot going on in the arts and entertainment section this edition. We’ve got a story on the new NAK Gallery in Wellington Village, an artwork by Kitchissippi artist Maura Doyle and a fun story on Brad the Balloon Guy that will surely leave you feeling elated.

This month’s Early Days feature explores the history of Westboro’s other “village” — the local police village that existed during the 20th century.

And in the latest Nepean High School Corner, Dina Efrem talks about diversity and why it is vital in schools.

The paper explores somber topics this month (and rightfully so), but we’ve tried to strike a balance with some lighter stories.

And speaking of light, I was tempted to leave you with a different quotation, but this one has been on my mind for several days. Here are some eternally wise words from Harry Potter’s Albus Dumbledore:

“Happiness can be found even in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.”

No matter how dark the days grow, readers, stay strong.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...