Councillor’s Corner: It’s annual general meeting season in Kitchissippi

Submitted by Jeff Leiper, Kitchissippi Ward Councillor

Welcome to November, Kitchissippi!

A new month brings new changes, and I want to start by thanking you all for continuing to follow public health guidelines and doing your part to keep our communities safe.

The city is seeking community input on the Sherwood Drive traffic-calming study. In response to the concerns raised by residents of the area, this study will investigate traffic conditions and driver behaviour with the aim of developing new traffic-calming recommendations. You can fill out an online survey to share your perspectives on what would make Sherwood Drive safer for all road users; the survey will remain open until Nov. 16. You can find the survey and more information about the possible traffic-calming measures at ottawa.ca/sherwooddrive.

November is community association annual general meeting (AGM) season! According to our calendar, the Civic Hospital Neighbourhood Association will have their AGM on Nov. 5, the Westboro Community Association will have their AGM on Nov. 18 and the McKellar Park Community Association will hold their AGM on Nov. 23. I will be on hand at these meetings to make some brief remarks and answer any questions you may have about your neighbourhood. Be sure to check out your local community association’s websites or social media to learn more about their AGM plans and get ready to participate.

I know that, due to case numbers, our public health guidelines have been changing quickly. I urge you to keep abreast of the latest information by keeping an eye on the Ottawa Public Health website and social media.

You can also download the free COVID Alert app on almost any smartphone; the app will alert you if you’ve been in proximity to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19. This year, it’s more important than ever to get your flu shot, so make sure you contact your local pharmacy or health care provider to schedule your shot.

