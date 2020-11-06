Biz Roundup

We’ve checked in with our neighbourhood BIAs to learn about the latest business news in Kitchissippi. Here are some of the headlines!

WELCOME TO THE WARD

A boutique furniture store now calls Hintonburg home. Flaunt Furniture offers “one of a kind, boutique pieces” and “one of the fastest purchase-to-doorstep delivery services in the country,” the company website states. Flaunt Furniture is located at 1130 Wellington St. W.

Looking for more on style? Freelance design company VI Design — Vanessa Ilektra Design — has opened at 1116 Wellington St. W. The business offers “consultation & design work for any small bathroom or kitchen renovation job to new multi-unit construction builds and everything in between.”

Possible Worlds set up shop at 1165 Wellington St. W. in Hintonburg. The company is a “community-driven, artist-run, independent art platform specializing in graphic art, print and electronic music,” the website states. Possible Worlds is a shop, gallery, project space, small press and more!

Moissy Fine Jewellery is hosting the grand opening of its Ottawa Showroom on Nov. 5. This will be the second Canadian location for the company, described as a “trendsetting Moissanite Fine Jewellery Store.” Moissy Fine Jewellery is located at 431 Richmond Rd. in Westboro.

And Westboro has a new martial arts school and business. Direct Action Combat Performance Inc. is now open at 379 Danforth Ave. Check out our story on pages 17-18 in this edition!

