Federal Update: Building back better and remembering who we are as Canadians

Submitted by Catherine McKenna, MP Ottawa Centre

Dear residents,

Over the past few months, we’ve experienced extremely challenging, unprecedented times. It has not been easy, but we’ve been able to get through this together, and work hard as a community to support each other through this pandemic.

Sept. 23 was an important day; the Speech from the Throne was delivered. Here’s what our government is doing to support Canadians:

Protecting Canadians from COVID-19:

The first foundation of this plan is to fight the pandemic and save lives, by doing everything we can to protect Canadians.

Our priority is to look out for all Canadians, especially our most vulnerable.

Among other things, we will make sure Canadians will be able to get a vaccine once it is ready.

It will take all of us to keep Canadians safe and healthy, and to beat this virus.

Helping Canadians through the pandemic:

The second foundation of our plan is to do whatever it takes to support Canadians and businesses through this crisis, as long as it lasts.

This is not the time for austerity. Ensuring Canadians are supported through this health crisis is the best thing we can do for the economy.

Canadians should not have to choose between their health and their job, just like Canadians should not have to take on debt that their government can shoulder better.

We will continue to help Canadians put food on the table, keep businesses open, create jobs, support women in the economy and ensure our fiscal sustainability.

Building Back Better — a resiliency agenda for the middle class:

The third foundation is to build back better to create a stronger, more resilient Canada.

We will keep strengthening the middle class and helping hardworking people to join it.

We will address gaps in our social systems, invest in healthcare and build a stronger workforce.

We will also build long-term competitiveness through clean growth while fighting climate change.

The Canada we’re fighting for:

The fourth foundation of this plan is to stand up for who we are as Canadians and defend our values.

Here in Canada, we take care of one another.

Together, there is more work to do to achieve progress on gender equality, walk the road to reconciliation and address systemic racism.

We will stand up for the values that define our country, from embracing our two official languages, celebrating the contributions of LGBTQ2 communities and welcoming newcomers and supporting family reunification.

This pandemic is the most serious public health crisis Canada has ever faced. The last six months have revealed fundamental gaps in our society, and in societies around the world. For those who are already struggling — including parents, racialized Canadians, Indigenous peoples, young Canadians, seniors — the pandemic has made it more difficult. We must address these challenges of today, and prepare to face them in the future.

Together, we will take bold action on health, the economy, equality and the environment to build a more resilient Canada for everyone. This is the time to remember who we are as Canadians. This is the opportunity to contain the global crisis and build back better, together.

Stay strong,

Catherine

