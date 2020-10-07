Community Photos: Falling in love with fall

Apples and pumpkins and leaves, oh my!
In late September, KT photographer Ellen Bond captured fall in the ward.
Enjoy the vibrant colours locally while they last!
Apples and pumpkins and leaves, oh my!
In late September, KT photographer Ellen Bond captured fall in the ward.
Enjoy the vibrant colours locally while they last!
Join us!
Keep in touch, stay in the loop, and subscribe to the KT newsletter. We promise to respect your time and inbox.
Click here to sign up for the newsletter. You'll be first in line to receive the digital issue of KT, delivered right to your inbox.
You must log in to post a comment.