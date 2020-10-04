‘P’ stands for ‘pumpkin,’ ‘potion’ and ‘perspective’

By Maureen McEwan

A very happy autumn to you, readers.

Let me clear something up: There is never an intentional theme for any given edition of Kitchissippi Times (except on the rare, magical occasion when we deliberately focus on pizza or other wonderful things). Nevertheless, each month, common threads emerge as we connect with our neighbours and develop our stories.

In writing these Editor’s letters, my monthly duty is to reflect on everything, amidst our busy production cycle, and to try to see the bigger picture — “the forest for the trees,” to use the old idiom.

Thus I stumbled on the main thread for October: Seeing the forest for the trees.

In this edition, the idea of perspective wound its way through most of our articles. Many of our interviewees maneuvered around life’s challenges and came out stronger, with different outlooks and experiences. I found that their stories helped to provide some much-needed perspective right now.

So here’s what’s happening in community news:

The Jackie Holzman Bridge opened in Kitchissippi in September, bringing together the communities of Civic Hospital and Wellington West. We caught up with former Mayor Holzman, Mayor Watson and Coun. Leiper about the newly-unveiled bridge.

And the spooky season is upon us — As Halloween approaches, community members are wondering if the day can be celebrated safely. KT heard the latest from Ottawa Public Health and the mayor.

Over the last months, Causeway Work Centre has had to adapt, like many organizations. We spoke with new Executive Director Hailey Hechtman to check in with the local non-profit.

West End Kids celebrated its 25th anniversary this August. We heard from owners Sheba and Gordie Schmidt about their time in Westboro and the next chapter.

The pandemic has left many feeling low, but Paul Knoll is bringing sunshine to Kitchissippi. Knoll’s positive and colourful artworks have been featured around the ward and he’s working on a new mural.

Ida Crocker, a WWII veteran and Westboro Legion member, celebrated her 100th birthday this summer. Ida is known as the local Legion’s “oldest and newest member.”

For this month’s Humans of Kitchissippi feature, we connected with Pamela Naymark. October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, and we are grateful to Pamela for sharing her story with us.

In Early Days, we travel back in time to the classic diner era. This month’s column explores the history of the Top Hat and Jimmy’s Restaurant, two unforgettable restaurants along Wellington Street West.

And that’s it from me. Enjoy all the best that autumn has to offer.

To quote L.M. Montgomery’s Anne of Green Gables, “I am so glad that I live in a world where there are Octobers.”

