Biz Roundup

Here are the latest headlines in Kitchissippi business news from our neighbourhood BIAs.

NOW OPEN

MUST Boutique has opened its doors in Westboro Village. Shoppers can now visit the upscale women’s clothing boutique located at 256B Richmond Rd!

Welcome to Westboro Village, Inkline Media! The agency offers “a wide range of creative and digital services, all focused on increasing the efficiency and effectiveness of their businesses to deliver results,” their company website states. Inkline Media moved into the second floor at 346 Richmond Rd.

NAK Gallery opened on Sept. 24 at 1285 Wellington St. W. The gallery’s mission is “to showcase and promote contemporary visual artists from Canada and around the world to visitors and residents in the National Capital Region,” its website states. The first exhibition is a collective that aims to introduce the community to the gallery’s artists.

The Hintonburg Place Plaza Project has been completed and the public space is now open! Nine large-scale, orange letters (H-I-N-T-O-N-B-U-R-G) now stand at the corner of Parkdale and Wellington Street West for locals to enjoy as “part street furniture, part public art, part fun,” as the Wellington West BIA describes them.

COMING SOON

At the end of September, Batter Up Bakery moved into Westboro. The local bakery specializes in custom desserts like cakes, cookies, cupcakes and more! Check out their social media pages for the latest news from their sweet shop.

Moissy Fine Jewellery is setting up their second Canadian location in Westboro. The company is a “trendsetting Moissanite Fine Jewellery Store, bringing to our customers the only store of its kind, that showcases Moissanite in all its infinite beauty,” the website states. Their grand opening is scheduled for early November, so stay tuned!

GOING VIRTUAL

Merit Travel has decided to transition to a fully virtual office by the end of September. The company will no longer have a physical office in Westboro (previously located at 375 Richmond Rd.). To learn more, visit merittravel.com.

CHANGE OF ADDRESS

Karma Dharma, the local marketing agency, has relocated to a new office on the second floor of 346 Richmond Rd., just west of their previous location.

Mutts & Pups Daycare and Spaw has moved temporarily into 371 Richmond Rd. until December. Daycare services are unavailable until the new year, but the company is offering grooming services from its temporary location.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...