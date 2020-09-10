RANDALL’S: Your one-stop decorating shop

This Kitchissippi Times article is sponsored.

It’s true…Randall’s has been decorating Ottawa and area since 1948! What sets Randall’s apart is the genuinely helpful advice that their trained specialists provide. Randall’s has knowledgeable teams of experienced in-store specialists, dedicated window treatment consultants, and approachable decorators.

Because Randall’s is family-owned, local and independent, they research and offer only the products and services that they feel are the best for their customers’ projects. So, if you are wondering, “How do I pick the best…”, they have a team of knowledgeable specialists right in their store who can help you sort out which of their products and services will work best for your project. Their customers return time and again because they value the way that Randall’s specialists really partner with them.

Randall’s expert window treatment consultants provide FREE consultations for custom-made blinds, shutters, drapes and sheers. They can meet with you in their store, virtually, or right in your home or office. Randall’s is the largest independent Hunter Douglas dealer in Ottawa and also features top performing Canadian-made options like Shade-O- Matic, Altex and Maxxmar. The advantage here is that you have access to Randall’s unparalleled team of experienced consultants. They KNOW window treatments and can offer you quality choices in style, materials, features (like motorized operating systems) and price.

Want some assistance in zeroing in on how to achieve your decorating style? A Randall’s decorator can provide a complete decorating service or help you with specific big or small projects such as colour consultations, optimizing furniture placement, and selection of lighting, flooring (porcelain tiles, hardwood, laminate or luxury vinyl), quartz or granite counter-tops, custom and ready-made furniture, designer fabrics and wallpapers. Why not get started with their $99 virtual consultation?

Randall’s specialists are passionate about helping their customers complete their projects successfully. They are the go-to place in Ottawa for paint and stain colour matching. They offer free city-wide paint and stain delivery and assist their customers in finding a contractor. They are proud of their repeat business and work hard to ensure that each and every customer is satisfied each and every time.

Randall’s is the proud recipient of a top performance award from Shade-O-Matic, a leading Canadian window treatment brand.

This Kitchissippi Times article is sponsored.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...