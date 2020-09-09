Twenty-five years of the West End Studio Tour

Submitted by Don Monet

The artists of the West End Studio Tour (WEST) invite you to celebrate 25 years of local art with a safe and socially distant studio tour. As the longest-running studio tour in the region, these artists will continue that quarter century tradition with an open-air tour, based on COVID-19 safety guidelines from Ottawa Public Health.

“Each of the 16 artists in this year’s tour will display their work outside of their homes, or studios, with physical distancing and access organized according to these guidelines,” said WEST artist Lynette Chubb. “Continuing the WEST tradition is of paramount importance to all of us, but so is the safety of our patrons.”

“2020 will be embedded in our memories as a year in which we found strength in community, art and music,” added WEST artist Manju Sah. “We urge you to bring your family and friends to see what we have created in response to this challenging time.”

This year’s tour is organized by the following artists:

Tracy Armstrong, Richard Bond, Lynette Chubb, Lenka Cutler, Margaret Chwialkowska, Wendy Feldberg, Alison Fowler, David W. Jones, Maciek Peter Kozlowski, Paula Mitas Zoubek, D. H. Monet, Rajeev Nath, Janie Park, Manju Sah, Pamela Stewart and Venz Vesselinov.

These artists live and work in Ottawa’s west end and thrive on the community contacts they’ve fostered over 25 years. They look forward to celebrating their creative endeavours on two consecutive weekends of WEST: Sept. 19-20 and Sept.26-27 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m, rain or shine.

Maps of the locations will be available on the WEST website (westendstudiotour.ca) and in the September 2020 edition of Kitchissippi Times.

