Community Photos: Makers behind the masks

In August, Kitchissippi Times photographer Ellen Bond went to three local businesses to learn more about masks being made locally.

At Fjällräven, Cindy Jones has been sewing non-medical face masks and donating them to Westboro businesses and local charities for months. On July 31, Cindy challenged herself to make 100 masks in one day and succeeded! Fjällräven confirmed that she made 105 in a Facebook post Aug. 1.

Local companies Flock Boutique and Maker House Co. feature masks by a number of Canadian artists in their stores. Flock Boutique sells masks by local designers in a wide variety of styles — some of their artists even use their own custom printed fabrics. Maker House stocks facemasks by Canadian designers, including several Indigenous artists. The business also sells masks with a “smile window” for communicating with those with hearing difficulties or hearing loss.

Kitchissippi has many local artists who are sewing non-medical masks to keep our community members safe. As always, we encourage you to shop local!

All photos by Ellen Bond.

Masks made by Cindy Jones at Fjällräven. Photo by Ellen Bond. Cindy Jones makes masks at Fjällräven in Westboro. Photo by Ellen Bond. At Flock Boutique, Heather Peterson wears a mask by Carabara Designs. Photo by Ellen Bond. A few of the locally-made masks at Flock Boutique. Photo by Ellen Bond. Gareth Davies wears a mask with a “smile window” at Maker House Co. Photo by Ellen Bond. Maker House Co. has a number of masks made by Canadian artists. Photo by Ellen Bond.

